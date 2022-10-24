Shaquille O'Neal Brings Back 'The Badillac' to the U.S. Grand Prix as Red Bull’s New Ride

Shaquille O’Neal returned to the U.S. Grand Prix with the same ride he had last year, a heavily customized Cadillac Eldorado Convertible, which is called “The Badillac.” And the vehicle is so big it could fit the entire Red Bull team after the awards ceremony.
Shaquille O’Neal might have issues finding appropriate rides given his frame, as he stands at 7’1” (2.16 m), but he has no issues in the huge Cadillac Eldorado Convertible converted into “The Badillac.” Its creators say the name makes “bad” stand for “fun,” and Shaq surely has a lot of fun riding in it.
The same massive build was also dubbed the Shaq-mobile during last year’s U.S. Grand Prix, which was the first time the NBA superstar rode in it. Now, he made his grand entrance again in it for the awards ceremony, before handing in the winner’s trophy to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who also won the U.S. Grand Prix last year.
Once upon a time, the Badillac was a 1969 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible, converted over time to offer more space. It features a pair of large bull horns fitted at the front, made of fiberglass and illuminated. This isn’t the only part of the car that lights up, though.
Since the huge convertible used to be a Burning Man vehicle for almost a decade before it was retired in 2018, everything on it makes it stand out. So, the sides of the car, the hood, and the cabin, all light up as well.
It now has enough seating for around half a dozen people, which seems like a properly fitting car for Shaq. But it turned out to be quite enough to fit the majority of the Red Bull Racing Formula One team, as they hopped in it to watch the award ceremony. Although it did have enough space for them, the car might be in need of a new suspension now.
