Apple CEO Spotted Driving a Rivian as Studying the Competition Is Vital

Apple is best known for the iPhone, but as far as the automotive industry is concerned, its flagship product here is CarPlay.
The Cupertino-based tech giant is quietly working on its very own automotive revolution, as the company is developing a full car that could see the daylight in the second half of the decade.
In typical Apple style, the iPhone maker has remained completely tight-lipped on the subject, so most of the information that makes its way online comes through unofficial channels.
The most recent scoops on the Apple Car indicate the vehicle is still in development, so despite rumors, Apple is still very committed to launching this ambitious product. In the meantime, the company’s executives stick with remaining completely silent on the project while also studying the competition on every single occasion.
This is precisely what CEO Tim Cook had apparently managed to do recently when he attended the Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference in Idaho. According to reports, Cook wasn’t the only high-profile guest, which kind of makes sense given the event is also referred to as the summer camp for billionaires.
But one particularly intriguing figure who also attended the event was Rivian founder and CEO R.J. Scaringe. Rivian is often described as one of the potential rivals to the Apple Car, so at first glance, Tim didn’t miss the opportunity to study the competition.
The CEO was spotted driving a Rivian R1T from the place of the event downtown to have dinner, though the Apple executive then remained completely silent on everything related to the car.
The Apple Car could end up seeing daylight in 2025, but most of the details are currently unconfirmed. It’s believed Apple was seeking a manufacturing deal with a traditional carmaker, but after several failed rounds of negotiations, the company could just go for a contract manufacturer such as a joint venture between Magna and LG.
