Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Are Now Standard for the 2021 Honda Passport

In the day and age of technology, Bluetooth connectivity is a given in every new car sold in the United States. Increasingly more vehicles are treated to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well, and Honda decided to offer both as standard in the Passport 10 photos



Sport is how Honda calls the entry-level trim of the five-seat SUV , which comes with front-wheel drive as standard and all-wheel drive for $2,000 more. EX-L is the next step up in the lineup, followed by the Touring and AWD -only Elite trim.



The latter specification adds a wireless phone charger, perforated leather upholstery for the heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, and power-folding side mirrors with heating and automatic dimming. Don’t, however, think that the Sport is as barebones as a mid-size crossover can be.



Honda thought about safety by including the Sensing suite as standard, and the list of features continues with LED daytime running lights, LED fog lights, auto high-beam headlights, 20-inch alloys, push-button start and smart entry, remote engine start, as well as Intelligent Traction Management and a nine-speed auto box.



All trim levels of the



Excluding destination charge, the sportier brother of the Pilot kicks off at $32,590 for the 2021 model year. This makes it $600 more than the preceding model year, but in the long run, these two are worth every cent.

Passport come with a direct-injected V6 with i-VTEC technology, a free-breathing engine with 280 horsepower on deck and 262 pound-feet of torque. The 3.5-liter lump is shared with the three-row Pilot as well as the Ridgeline, the only unbody pickup truck on sale in the U.S. for the time being.

Speaking of which, the Pilot is better value and more spacious for a lower price. $32,250 excluding destination, to be more precise. The Ridgeline, on the other hand, is on the steep side of pickups at $33,900 compared to $33,095 for the Chevrolet Colorado 2WD Crew Cab Long Box LT with the 3.6-liter V6 motor.

