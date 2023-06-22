American Billionaire’s Exquisite Superyacht Is the Ultimate Luxury Toy

The minimalistic name “W" only accentuates this sleek superyacht’s mysterious vibe and royal silhouette. An automotive industry billionaire, also known as an avid car collector, believed in W's potential so much that he was willing to pump a lot of money into an extensive refit right after buying it. The result was worth it – a head-turning luxury toy in excellent shape.
W was born precisely a decade ago at the world-famous Feadship shipyard in the Netherlands. At the time, it was named Larisa and sported an all-white profile with sharp, aggressive lines and a gorgeous style defined as "contemporary classic."
Feadship is an expert in massive luxury yachts over 50 meters (164 feet), and Larisa was no exception. It was a nearly 60-meter (190 feet) floating mansion with accommodation for eight guests and sprawling socializing areas. Design-wise, it reflected the genius of the de Voogt naval architects (some of the industry's top innovators) and the interior design studio Bannenberg & Rowell (a multi-award winner associated with the most luxurious superyacht designs).
One of the most remarkable things about this Feadship yacht, inspired by the brand's classic models, is that it only had two owners throughout a decade of existence. The initial owner parted with Larisa in 2019, asking for a whopping €37,5 million ($41.2 million). It wasn't too much for a billionaire who also turned out to be willing to invest in an extensive refit.
The billionaire car collector apparently wanted to refresh the yacht's look and onboard systems and chose the original builder. It was a comprehensive ten-month process, allegedly costing around $9 million. The most noticeable change? W went from all-white to a more masculine, gunmetal grey hull.
The sundeck got an even bigger jacuzzi than the original one, and the interior layout was changed drastically. Instead of a VIP stateroom on the lower deck, the refitted vessel came with two guest cabins of the same size to port and starboard.
All onboard systems, including the AV/IT, were upgraded. The Feadship team added an advanced sewage treatment unit, replaced all halogen lighting onboard with LEDs, and modernized the wheelhouse.
The already-impressive interior design was also lightly upgraded by A La Mer. As a result, W quickly gained the reputation of one the most elegant superyachts in operation. All four decks display a skillful mix of precious woods with different textured materials. The onboard ambiance is contemporary and informal yet sophisticated.
One of W's main attractions is the sprawling sundeck, unfolding over 68 feet (21 meters). In addition to the new, big jacuzzi flanked by large sunbeds, it also houses a well-equipped bar and a spacious area for al-fresco dining. The bridge deck is also perfect for dining and lounging in the open air. Modern, fully-retractable doors create a winter garden that opens or closes to the outdoors with the touch of a button.
Superyacht W also reveals a magical playground at the water level. At first glance, its swim platform seems modest, but it turns into a captivating beach club with the help of an inflatable pop-up dock. With all the treasures from the toybox ready for action, this looks like a true wonderland for water lovers.
Like all Feadship superyachts, W reveals a majestic master suite on the main deck. The best part is a dedicated master balcony, perfect for enjoying the outdoors in privacy. The suite also includes a generous lounge area, a walk-in closet, and a marble-covered en-suite bathroom. Two VIP staterooms and two convertible cabins sit below the deck. A smaller cabin is also available on the bridge deck for extra accommodation.
Luckily for W, its billionaire owner isn't showing signs of wanting to replace it with a shinier, new toy. This stunning Feadship was among the famous superyachts showing off at St. Barths last year during New Year's Eve. Folks who want to feel like billionaires or simply enjoy the amenities onboard W can charter it for a weekly rate of $450,000.
The freshly-renamed yacht's owner was David MacNeil, founder, and CEO of WeatherTech, a company that makes automotive accessories, in particular all-weather floor mats. MacNeil is also passionate about racing and luxury cars. A couple of years before buying this floating luxury toy, he made headlines with the purchase of a 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO, reportedly worth $70 million.
In terms of power, W kept its twin MTU engines, Caterpillar generators, and zero-speed stabilizers. With all systems upgraded, W was ready to travel to remote locations in style, able to cover 4,500 nautical miles (8,300 km) at a cruising speed of 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph).
There's enough room for convenient jet ski parking. At the same time, a giant waterslide with a climbing wall takes entertainment to the next level. A brand-new Boston Whaler Outrage tender is waiting to transport guests in full comfort, and they even have access to cool toys for on-land adventures: electric Go-Cycle bikes. When it comes to onboard action, this Feadship doesn't have a separate gym, but there's enough room on the sundeck for basic fitness.
