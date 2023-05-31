Feadship's Sakura Superyacht Boasts Sleek, Imposing Exterior and Japandi-Style Interior

World-leading Dutch shipbuilder Feadship currently has 16 ongoing projects, but only one of them is being built on speculation, and any billionaire who wants to add a pleasure watercraft to their list of possessions can put their hands on it. It is called Sakura, after the Japanese cherry blossom tree, and brings together the East and West in a blend of Scandinavian warmth and Japanese minimalism, as the yard details.
Superyachts offer the rich of the planet the opportunity to display their wealth and enjoy an exclusive lifestyle that is, more often than not, inaccessible to all. Normally, it takes an average of three to four years to build a bespoke superyacht, so the latest Feadship project built on speculation is a unique opportunity for an aspiring owner to skip the long wait time.
The Sakura superyacht measures 229 feet (71.7 meters) in length and combines luxury with cutting-edge technology and excellent engineering. According to the yard, the hull, design, and interior of the vessel are already complete, but there still are important build milestones to be met.
This in-build project is a contemporary-style Feadship yacht. Its exterior design is characterized by clean lines and light colors, and it was penned by Studio De Voogt, while Italian studio FM Architettura is responsible for its minimal yet strikingly beautiful interiors.
It boasts an unconventional layout that places the common areas, such as the lounging and dining spaces, longitudinally along the main deck saloon, thus offering a greater capacity for onboard social gatherings.
"When designing Sakura, we were inspired by the power cherry blossoms have in bringing people together each year for celebrations and viewing parties. Sakura is thus a yacht of conviviality and togetherness, balancing gorgeous spaces for interaction, entertainment, and family time with sophisticated rooms for individual reflection and retreat," Feadship explains.
Moreover, the main deck is surrounded by full-height glazing that allows natural light to flood the interior, and the yacht has low bulwarks that let guests onboard enjoy excellent views of the horizon and ensure a seamless continuity between interior and exterior spaces.
"Sakura is specifically designed to invite nature inside and allow owners and guests to fully experience the world around them," the yard adds.
Designed to be both family-friendly and to entertain the owner's entourage, Sakura can host memorable parties on its spacious decks. There are not one but two swimming pools on board, a seven-meter one on her open main deck and a second one on the sundeck. Large sunpads forward on the sundeck and a spacious deck aft invite to dining, socialization, and relaxation underneath a generous overhang. The extensive swim platform aft is a Feadship signature feature and accentuates the yacht's appeal.
When it comes to regular cruising, Sakura can accommodate up to 14 guests across seven well-appointed staterooms. As in most luxury superyachts, the owner has a dedicated deck housing the master suite. It is a sumptuous stateroom with wrap-around floor-to-ceiling windows that allow for panoramic views of the ocean, an elegant lounge area, and a private office.
The guests will take advantage of two VIP suites and four staterooms on the main deck, and the yacht can also sleep a professional crew of 18.
In terms of propulsion, Feadship says Sakura will be powered by twin MTU engines which will give it a top speed of 14.5 knots (16.7 mph or 27 kph). At a cruising speed of 12 knots (14 mph or 22 kph), the yacht will have a range of 4,500 nautical miles (8,334 km).
Sumptuous and luxurious without being overly ostentatious, the almost 230-foot Sakura vessel offers the uncompromised comfort and amenities of a 330-foot superyacht. It fuses seamlessly fuses interior and exterior spaces with extraordinary craftsmanship and keen attention to detail for an authentic yachting experience.
The Sakura superyacht measures 229 feet (71.7 meters) in length and combines luxury with cutting-edge technology and excellent engineering. According to the yard, the hull, design, and interior of the vessel are already complete, but there still are important build milestones to be met.
This in-build project is a contemporary-style Feadship yacht. Its exterior design is characterized by clean lines and light colors, and it was penned by Studio De Voogt, while Italian studio FM Architettura is responsible for its minimal yet strikingly beautiful interiors.
Taking inspiration cues from the "Japandi" style, the Sakura superyacht features modern furnishings, a neutral color palette with lots of gray, cream, and earthy tones, and offers all the amenities you would normally find on a much larger vessel, like a spa, swimming pool, a gym, and more.
It boasts an unconventional layout that places the common areas, such as the lounging and dining spaces, longitudinally along the main deck saloon, thus offering a greater capacity for onboard social gatherings.
"When designing Sakura, we were inspired by the power cherry blossoms have in bringing people together each year for celebrations and viewing parties. Sakura is thus a yacht of conviviality and togetherness, balancing gorgeous spaces for interaction, entertainment, and family time with sophisticated rooms for individual reflection and retreat," Feadship explains.
Moreover, the main deck is surrounded by full-height glazing that allows natural light to flood the interior, and the yacht has low bulwarks that let guests onboard enjoy excellent views of the horizon and ensure a seamless continuity between interior and exterior spaces.
"Sakura is specifically designed to invite nature inside and allow owners and guests to fully experience the world around them," the yard adds.
But the main deck saloon is not the only highlight of Sakura. Another surprising feature is the wellness area at the heart of the vessel, that can be easily accessed by anyone onboard through the beach club, the main staircase, or the engine room corridor. So, when boarding from the swim platform, guests can either climb up the stadium staircase to enter the yacht or, with the push of a button, open up the wellness space. This area of the yacht can be specified as a gym, a steam, or a massage room, depending on the future owner's wishes.
Designed to be both family-friendly and to entertain the owner's entourage, Sakura can host memorable parties on its spacious decks. There are not one but two swimming pools on board, a seven-meter one on her open main deck and a second one on the sundeck. Large sunpads forward on the sundeck and a spacious deck aft invite to dining, socialization, and relaxation underneath a generous overhang. The extensive swim platform aft is a Feadship signature feature and accentuates the yacht's appeal.
When it comes to regular cruising, Sakura can accommodate up to 14 guests across seven well-appointed staterooms. As in most luxury superyachts, the owner has a dedicated deck housing the master suite. It is a sumptuous stateroom with wrap-around floor-to-ceiling windows that allow for panoramic views of the ocean, an elegant lounge area, and a private office.
The raised pilothouse layout frees up the forward main deck to accommodate the grand master stateroom. Also on this deck, there is a private breakfast nook and hot tub.
The guests will take advantage of two VIP suites and four staterooms on the main deck, and the yacht can also sleep a professional crew of 18.
In terms of propulsion, Feadship says Sakura will be powered by twin MTU engines which will give it a top speed of 14.5 knots (16.7 mph or 27 kph). At a cruising speed of 12 knots (14 mph or 22 kph), the yacht will have a range of 4,500 nautical miles (8,334 km).
Sumptuous and luxurious without being overly ostentatious, the almost 230-foot Sakura vessel offers the uncompromised comfort and amenities of a 330-foot superyacht. It fuses seamlessly fuses interior and exterior spaces with extraordinary craftsmanship and keen attention to detail for an authentic yachting experience.