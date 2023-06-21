Italian Billionaire’s Luxury Toy Is a Magnificent Floating Palace Worth $120M

Some of the world's most spectacular superyachts are the bespoke luxury toys of wealthy owners who had the ambition and financial power to make their wildest dreams come true. It's easy to let your imagination free when you have the money to back it. The good news is that most of these impressive vessels can be chartered, giving more people access to their hidden delights. One of them is Air, a candy billionaire's perfect residence at sea.

20 photos Photo: Y.CO