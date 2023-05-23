Billionaire’s Spectacular $150 Million Superyacht Sells in Record Time, at Record Price

Many know a good deal when they see it, but not all can afford to jump at the chance. Whoever is the current, very lucky owner of the superyacht Arrow is clearly not one of those people.
Arrow is one of the most spectacular recent builds, even if it's been kept somewhat of a secret. Delivered in 2020 by Feadship, it was listed for sale just ten weeks ago, which is a very short time for a yacht of this size and price range to change hands. It has now set a new record for the most expensive vessel sold in 2023, as confirmed by the broker who represented the seller.
As we noted in a previous story, that seller was allegedly Michael Platt, a British billionaire hedge fund manager, who had Arrow commissioned as a fully custom build. This would be his first yacht, so he had very specific ideas about how it should be and how it should perform. Construction took place at Feadship, on a naval architecture by Feadship De Voogt Naval Architects, with exterior and interior design by H2 Yacht Design.
Measuring 75 meters (246 feet) in total length, Arrow is not a record-setter in either size or amenities, but it is now with the finalization of the deal. Offering accommodation for 12 guests across six suites, and a crew of 19, Arrow combines classic elegance with modernism in styling and outstanding performance and fuel efficiency in operation.
It offers an interior volume of 1,890 GT and amenities that have become standard on a vessel this size. They include a private cinema, fully-equipped gym and wellness area with sauna, massage room, and pool, a packed garage, and a gorgeous beach club. The interiors are finished in high-quality materials, whether hardwood or marble, with art pieces scattered around and the occasional pop of color for contrast. The result is striking, vibrant spaces that are equal parts elegant and sophisticated yet cozy.
Arrow isn't just a gorgeous superyacht, though. Feadship highlights its hybrid propulsion system, which renders it energy-efficient and guarantees good performance. Powered by two MTU diesel engines and three Caterpillar generators, Arrow maxes out at 17.5 knots (20 mph 32.4 kph). At a cruising speed of 13.5 knots (15.5 mph/25 kph), it has a range of 7,278 nautical miles (8.375 miles/13,479 km).
Arrow was asking €139.9 million ($151 million at the current exchange rate), but broker Fraser Yachts isn't saying anything about the final amount that changed hands. That's something you simply don't do unless the new owner does it first.
As we noted in a previous story, that seller was allegedly Michael Platt, a British billionaire hedge fund manager, who had Arrow commissioned as a fully custom build. This would be his first yacht, so he had very specific ideas about how it should be and how it should perform. Construction took place at Feadship, on a naval architecture by Feadship De Voogt Naval Architects, with exterior and interior design by H2 Yacht Design.
Measuring 75 meters (246 feet) in total length, Arrow is not a record-setter in either size or amenities, but it is now with the finalization of the deal. Offering accommodation for 12 guests across six suites, and a crew of 19, Arrow combines classic elegance with modernism in styling and outstanding performance and fuel efficiency in operation.
It offers an interior volume of 1,890 GT and amenities that have become standard on a vessel this size. They include a private cinema, fully-equipped gym and wellness area with sauna, massage room, and pool, a packed garage, and a gorgeous beach club. The interiors are finished in high-quality materials, whether hardwood or marble, with art pieces scattered around and the occasional pop of color for contrast. The result is striking, vibrant spaces that are equal parts elegant and sophisticated yet cozy.
Arrow isn't just a gorgeous superyacht, though. Feadship highlights its hybrid propulsion system, which renders it energy-efficient and guarantees good performance. Powered by two MTU diesel engines and three Caterpillar generators, Arrow maxes out at 17.5 knots (20 mph 32.4 kph). At a cruising speed of 13.5 knots (15.5 mph/25 kph), it has a range of 7,278 nautical miles (8.375 miles/13,479 km).
Arrow was asking €139.9 million ($151 million at the current exchange rate), but broker Fraser Yachts isn't saying anything about the final amount that changed hands. That's something you simply don't do unless the new owner does it first.