New 2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition Harks Back to the 1980s AE86

Ever since the production of the second-gen 86 sports car kicked off almost two years ago, Toyota has offered many special edition versions. The latest was just unveiled, and it's called the GR86 Trueno Edition.
If the moniker sounds familiar, that's because it is a modern-day ode to the 1980s AE86 Sprinter Trueno, which came with a twin-cam 16-valve 1.6-liter engine that could be revved up to 7,500 rpm. It had a limited-slip differential, MacPherson struts, and four-link coil springs with lateral rods, and it tipped the scales at roughly 2,300 pounds (1,043 kg). Due to its rear-wheel drive layout, balanced weight proportion, and five-speed stick shift, it was popular with those into rallying, circuit driving, and drifting.
As for the new GR86 Trueno Edition, it comes with a choice of two exterior colors, which are either red or white. It features black accents on the outside, with the dark shade having been applied to the hood, stripes on the sides, side mirror casings, door handles, and rear spoiler. Both ends of the car are decorated with Trueno logos, and on the inside, it gets a numbered plate on the dashboard that marks its limited nature, as only 860 of them will ever see the light of day for the United States market, with manual and automatic transmissions.
Speaking of the interior, Toyota's new special model has a mix of red leather and Ultrasuede upholstery, a leather-wrapped gearshift lever, and a red-stitched shift boot. The gearshift lever boasts a Trueno logo; elsewhere, it is offered with the standard 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that sports smartphone connectivity. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are on deck, and a premium sound system that features eight speakers is also included.
For the 2024 model year, the GR86 sports car can be ordered with the Performance Package. Standard on the Trueno Edition and optional on the 2024 GR86, it comprises Brembo brakes and ZF Sachs dampers. Moreover, the Japanese automaker says this bundle, tuned by Gazoo Racing for improved comfort, handling, and brake consistency, will be available as a retrofit for existing cars from the 2022 and 2023 model years as long as they're fitted with 18-inch wheels.
Another novelty for the 2024MY is the addition of new safety gear for cars equipped with the manual transmission, which was previously reserved for those with two pedals. The list includes stuff such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lead Vehicle Start Alert, Sway Warning, and High Beam Assist.
Toyota says the GR86 Trueno Edition will be available stateside at the end of the year. Pricing will be announced in the next months, and the model will likely sit at the top of the range. The 2023 GR86 has an MSRP of $28,400; for the 2023 GR86 Premium, you're looking at $31,000, excluding destination.
