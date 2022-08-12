Virtually Low Toyota Corolla AE86 Trueno Restomod Feels Both Nasty and Widebody

Toyota is on a massive roll as of late in the real world, as it even prepares to help co-develop hydrogen-powered SUVs alongside BMW. But over across the virtual realm, all recent CGI things gravitate around the globally best-selling Corolla and its storied genealogical tree.
For example, some hosts of YouTube vlogs with a penchant for pixel mastery already feel that the modern Corolla, now in its twelfth incarnation, is starting to grow a little long in the tooth. To them, it does not even matter if the Japanese automaker just updated the North American 2023 model year or if it has the feisty GR Corolla almost ready to hit the market.
Instead, all they want to virtually see is a major 2024MY refresh with lots of new exterior and interior goodies. But how about fans of vintage Corolla siblings? Well, the latter - such as Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who takes us on a quick Toyota journey of wishful thinking discovery - only have eyes for a cool hot hatchback legend.
Enthusiasts of the Initial D anime and manga already know what we are talking about – even though the CGI vehicle tucked in the gallery above does not exhibit the classic two-tone white-and-black traits. Alas, some might feel this nasty digital restomod incarnation might have Takumi smiling a little bit. Anyway, this ‘Toyota Corolla AE86TRUENO,’ a mashup of the AE86’s alternate names Toyota Corolla Levin and Toyota Sprinter Trueno, will stand out in many other crowds just as equally.
Perhaps not always just for the right reasons, but at least the pixel master’s depiction of the AE86 will not go unnoticed with its unusually “big eyes,” descriptive LED taillight message, centrally mounted dual exhaust, the usual slammed atmosphere or the gilled take on the widebody aerodynamic kit. So, do you approve of the looks or does this AE86 make one feel a bit too blue that such outrageous transformations exist across the virtual realm?
