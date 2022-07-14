All-New 2023 Honda CR-V Is Treated as a Mere Facelift, Gets Rugged CGI Redesign

More on this:

1 Lexus IS 500 Sportwagon Lurks Around the Digital Shadows, Looks Feisty and Posh

2 Is GM Design Teasing a 7th-Gen Chevy Camaro or Are We Just Getting Ideational?

3 “Chopped” Hyundai Santa Cruz Is a Digitally Slammed and Widebody Hood Dump Hoot

4 Virtual BMW iX Off-Road Build Makes the Dreadful EV Crossover Entirely Desirable

5 Dodge Ram/Charger Rendering Just Needs a Hardtop to Be a Ramcharger Restomod