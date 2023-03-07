autoevolution

Airstream's New Caravel Trailer Is an Amenity-Packed Tiny Home on Wheels

The new Airstream Caravel proves that good things come in small packages. The compact 16RB travel trailer was designed to pack a lot into a small footprint. With an ingenious floor plan that is only 16.5 feet long, this teeny tiny RV can accommodate four travelers in comfort. It's filled to the brim with amenities, featuring a bedroom, a convertible dinette, a kitchenette, and a wet bath.
The Airstream Caravel was introduced in 1956 as a lightweight getaway RV. Named after Airstream founder Wally Byam's love of the sea and sailing, the vehicle was designed for adventure. The Caravel continues to be a popular choice for travelers since it's easy to tow, it's practical, and it has a sophisticated interior packed with goodies.

You can instantly tell that it's an Airstream since it shares the same iconic riveted aluminum superstructure with its larger siblings. The single-axle trailer is available in four different floor plans that offer everything four travelers need for an extended weekend trip. The lineup includes models that range from 16 feet to 22 feet (5 meters to 7 meters). We're going to take a look at the 16RB, which is the smallest one, measuring only 16.5 feet (5 meters) in length.

This trailer was designed as an ultra-compact home that you can take anywhere with you. It has a dry weight of 3,500 lbs (1,588 kgs), so you can easily tow it with an SUV. The exterior of the 16RB Caravel retains some of the features that we've seen in previous models, such as the rear polished aluminum bumper with a lid that lifts up to provide room for tools and equipment. There's also a proper garage at the rear that's quite voluminous. It can fit four large storage boxes, and it can be accessed both from the outside and the inside of the RV.

For 2023, the trailer includes a nice rear panoramic window that opens up to let the fresh air in. There are window awnings all around, as well as a manual patio awning with dimmable LED lights that comes in handy at night, when it's sunny, or when it rains. This way, people can enjoy the outdoors whenever they want. The 16RB Caravel has a detachable screen door for increased ventilation and comfort during hot summer days.

The interior of the trailer is jam-packed with features. At the front is a spacious dinette that can be converted into a sleeping area. Two adults can easily use this area as a bedroom. What's nice about this roomy dinette is that it's filled with natural light since it's placed at the front. There's another panoramic window that offers travelers spectacular views. Above the dinette is a storage area with incorporated reading lights underneath and speakers, so you can play your favorite songs inside the trailer.

As I've already mentioned, the 16RB is basically a tiny home on wheels. So it had to include a kitchen that has everything you need to prepare delicious meals. It's compact since we're talking about a pint-sized RV, but it surprisingly fits all the necessities. It comes with a nice stainless steel sink, a refrigerator that runs on battery power, and a microwave. It also has a two-burner cooktop and a range hood. As for storage space, you have a cabinet just as big as the one placed above the dinette and a drawer for sponges and kitchen utensils.

Next to the kitchen is the wet bath, which is outfitted with a flush toilet, a shower, and a medicine cabinet that has a mirrored door. This space includes a vent that helps to keep the odor and humidity out. And when you're not using the bathroom, you can even hang your things to dry there since it comes with a retractable clothesline. Those that want to have a dry bath instead will have to look at the bigger Caravel models.

Finally, the bedroom in the 16RB is located at the rear. It's quite large, and it's also drenched in natural light since it has the panoramic window that I mentioned before. The bed can comfortably sleep two adults. There's a TV that swivels, so people can also watch it from the kitchen or from the dinette. Like the rest of the trailer, the bedroom has a compartment above the bed that can be used to store away clothes or other belongings.

This 16.5-foot (5-meter) Caravel might be small, but it doesn't lack a single thing. It includes a tankless water heater, as well as gas, smoke, and carbon monoxide detectors. The trailer has a 100-watt solar panel on the roof and an AC unit. It also carries a 23-gallon (87-liter) freshwater tank and a 30-gallon (114-liter) tank that can hold both black water and grey water.

The price for the 2023 Airstream Caravel 16RB starts at $74,000. If you want to see what this mobile habitat is all about, you can watch the full tour down below.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

