Airstream's New Caravel Trailer Is an Amenity-Packed Tiny Home on Wheels

The new Airstream Caravel proves that good things come in small packages. The compact 16RB travel trailer was designed to pack a lot into a small footprint. With an ingenious floor plan that is only 16.5 feet long, this teeny tiny RV can accommodate four travelers in comfort. It's filled to the brim with amenities, featuring a bedroom, a convertible dinette, a kitchenette, and a wet bath.

10 photos Photo: Airstream