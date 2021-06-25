Acura TLX Type S V6 Engine Production Kicks Off at Anna Engine Plant

This week, Japanese carmaker Acura started shipping the mighty Type S to its network of American dealers. At the same time, the company also announced the start of production for the engine powering the model, signaling a lot of faith is placed in it.
Having been absent from the market for about a decade, the moniker returns as the 2022 Acura TLX Type S. At its center is a powerful 3.0-liter V6 engine, whose production kicked off this week at the Anna Engine Plant in Ohio, the largest engine plant Honda operates anywhere in the world.
To be made exclusively in America, the turbocharged engine “incorporates technologies from the twin-turbo NSX supercar” and is rated at 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque. These numbers make the model “the best performing Acura sedan ever,” but the turbo V6 will also make its way into the 2022 MDX Type S that’s just around the corner.
The V6 comes as an all-aluminum construction with dual overhead camshafts, 24-valves, direct injection, and a single twin-scroll turbocharger. Acura says the engine block is unique, as it shares only bore spacing and a 60-degree angle with the 3.5-liter V6 that usually goes into the Japanese cars made by the company.
Thanks to the Variable Cylinder Management (VCM), the powerplant can operate with only three cylinders when it can to increase fuel efficiency.
Aside from the fact that the unit was engineered by people who worked on the NSX, one of the most important bits of the sports car that made it into its construction is the Active Exhaust system. It opens a butterfly valve in each muffler to squeeze an extra 5-7 decibels from the exhaust but can also vary the exhaust system flow rate.
You can have a closer look at what makes this engine special in the video attached below.
The Acura TLX Type S sells from $52,300, or $53,100 if you opt for the High Performance Wheel and Tire Package.
To be made exclusively in America, the turbocharged engine “incorporates technologies from the twin-turbo NSX supercar” and is rated at 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque. These numbers make the model “the best performing Acura sedan ever,” but the turbo V6 will also make its way into the 2022 MDX Type S that’s just around the corner.
The V6 comes as an all-aluminum construction with dual overhead camshafts, 24-valves, direct injection, and a single twin-scroll turbocharger. Acura says the engine block is unique, as it shares only bore spacing and a 60-degree angle with the 3.5-liter V6 that usually goes into the Japanese cars made by the company.
Thanks to the Variable Cylinder Management (VCM), the powerplant can operate with only three cylinders when it can to increase fuel efficiency.
Aside from the fact that the unit was engineered by people who worked on the NSX, one of the most important bits of the sports car that made it into its construction is the Active Exhaust system. It opens a butterfly valve in each muffler to squeeze an extra 5-7 decibels from the exhaust but can also vary the exhaust system flow rate.
You can have a closer look at what makes this engine special in the video attached below.
The Acura TLX Type S sells from $52,300, or $53,100 if you opt for the High Performance Wheel and Tire Package.