TV Host Ant Anstead to Drive the 2021 TLX Type S Pace Car at Pikes Peak

Is the new 2021 TLX Type S really “the best performing sedan in Acura history”? This year’s 99th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will be the perfect opportunity to see Acura’s newest model in all its glory, driven by none other than self-proclaimed car nut Ant Anstead.
In just a couple of weeks, on June 27, the 2021 TLX Type S will be pacing the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, as Acura makes its return as sponsor and competitor. The 12.42-mile (20 km) hill climb, one of the most challenging in U.S. car racing, seems like the just the right thing for this new model with increased power, braking and improved handling, to show what it can do.
With a new Acura-exclusive 355 HP turbocharged 3.0-liter engine, the TLX Type S gets from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) 25% faster than the standard TLX and can reach a maximum speed of 155 mph (250 kph), increased from 130 mph (209 kph). Plus, with a specially tuned double-wishbone front and multilink rear suspension, Brembo front brakes and new Sport+ driving mode, it guarantees a driving experience that’s a lot more dynamic than with previous sedans.
The one who will get to test this first hand, at the Race to the Clouds, is well-known British television personality and car restorer, Ant Anstead. For those who were wondering what has he been up to lately, his latest project focuses on luxury coachbuilding, in collaboration with Formula One World Champion Jenson Button.
This won’t be the first time that Acura’s high-performance sedan paces the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Last year, a prototype of the TLX Type S was the pace car for the competition. Plus, the connection between the brand and Pikes Peak goes way back, with Acura holding several records set behind the wheels of Acura NSX and Acura TLX GT.
With a new Acura-exclusive 355 HP turbocharged 3.0-liter engine, the TLX Type S gets from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) 25% faster than the standard TLX and can reach a maximum speed of 155 mph (250 kph), increased from 130 mph (209 kph). Plus, with a specially tuned double-wishbone front and multilink rear suspension, Brembo front brakes and new Sport+ driving mode, it guarantees a driving experience that’s a lot more dynamic than with previous sedans.
The one who will get to test this first hand, at the Race to the Clouds, is well-known British television personality and car restorer, Ant Anstead. For those who were wondering what has he been up to lately, his latest project focuses on luxury coachbuilding, in collaboration with Formula One World Champion Jenson Button.
This won’t be the first time that Acura’s high-performance sedan paces the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Last year, a prototype of the TLX Type S was the pace car for the competition. Plus, the connection between the brand and Pikes Peak goes way back, with Acura holding several records set behind the wheels of Acura NSX and Acura TLX GT.