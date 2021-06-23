The Type S Is Back, So Check Out Acura’s Brand-New Performance-Focused Turbo V6

With the TLX Type S arriving in U.S. dealerships today and the performance variant of the MDX set to join in the upcoming months, we finally have more details about the all-new turbocharged V6 that sits at the core of the Type S nameplate’s revival.
Before we delve into the details, I must confess that I’m an old-fashioned gearhead with an untreatable addiction to fine-tuned ICEs, so living in the all-electric era is pretty painful. Thankfully, some manufacturers help alleviate my pain every time they release a new performance engine, and the latest to do so is Acura.
The luxury division of Honda has announced the revival of the Type S nameplate a while ago, and ever since, we’ve been teased with bits and pieces of information about the performance versions of the TLX and MDX. Apart from the Type S badges, we already knew these two models would share an all-new turbocharged V6, and while we also knew its output, additional details were scarce.
Just a day before the TLX Type S arrives in dealerships across the U.S., we finally got all the facts and figures about the manufacturer’s latest creation, and although there’s nothing mind-blowing about it, it's clear this is no ordinary V6.
Civic Type R and NSX engines.
The unit was designed for use on multiple platforms, so besides performance, engineers focused on a lightweight and compact design. With a displacement of 3.0 liters, it features all-aluminum construction, dual overhead camshafts, 24-valves, direct injection, an additional radiator, and a single twin-scroll turbocharger Acura states was developed exclusively for this new powerplant.
Its block is unique, sharing only bore spacing and a 60-degree angle with 3.5-liter J-series units that powered various Acura models in the past. Major differences between the two include six-bolt sintered main caps that increase crank rigidity and a fully square 86 mm (3.38 inches) bore and stroke.
Variable cylinder management (VCM) is employed to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. This technology allows the engine to operate using only three cylinders in a wide range of situations, helping it switch seamlessly to all six when more power is required. When all cylinders are in use, a pin in the valve lifter assembly is held in place using oil pressure managed by the ECU. Subsequently, when VCM is activated, the oil pressure drops, allowing the pin to slide out of the lifter and create a gap that prevents the valve from opening.
The V6 uses a twin-scroll turbocharger, which is fed exhaust pressure by the rear and front cylinder banks. With a maximum boost of 15.1 psi (1.04 bar), peak torque is available starting from 1,400 rpm. It’s cooled through a large intercooler that the manufacturer states are unique to this unit.
The TLX Type S also features an active exhaust system borrowed from the NSX. It features a butterfly valve in each muffler that opens and generates a glorious sound, along with the gearshift “pop” that’s essential for any performance-oriented engine. The selected drive mode dictates valve operation, and the most interesting is Sport+ where they are open at all times.
It is without a doubt a spectacular engine that can finally be enjoyed in the Acura TLX Type S. The sedan is available in dealerships with a starting MSRP of $53,325 (including destination charge). Those who want to experience the new V6 in an SUV will have to wait for the MDX Type S to hit the streets sometime in the coming months.
