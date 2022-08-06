autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Sea Month
Car video reviews:
 

Actress Anne Heche Involved in Fiery Crash, Hospitalized in Serious Condition

Home > News > Artists
6 Aug 2022, 05:23 UTC ·
Actress Anne Heche has been involved in a serious accident that saw her crash her car into a house. She is currently in critical condition at the hospital, with reports saying the outlook is a positive one. No other injuries have been reported.
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after crashing her MINI into a house 11 photos
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after crashing her MINI into a houseActress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after crashing her MINI into a houseActress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after crashing her MINI into a house
On Friday morning (August 5), actress Anne Heche was at the wheel of her blue five-door MINI Hatch, when she crashed it into the side of a garage at an apartment complex. There was little damage to the vehicle or the building, but the actress refused to get out of the car when prompted and, instead, reversed and sped away.

Minutes later, the same vehicle was speeding through a residential area in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles, as captured on footage from several doorbell cameras. The Cooper then crashed into a house and, shortly afterwards, caught on fire, with Heche trapped inside.

The Daily Mail reports that it took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to extract the vehicle from inside the house, and almost 30 minutes from the moment of the crash to free Heche from the wreckage. One of the neighbors tried to get Heche out of the vehicle right after the crash, but was unable to do so.

“We really had a multifaceted incident here,” LAFD Captain Erik Scott says in a statement. “We had a significant traffic collision, we had entrapment of a woman inside that, we had car that erupted into fire, and then we had a home that had significant fire that is red tagged. It's at this point destroyed.”
The resident of the house was not injured. She and her two dogs and a pet tortoise were rescued before the flames engulfed the property, by the same neighbor who had run over to help. The house, as noted above, has been red-tagged, which means damage by the fire poses a danger to occupants.

As of the moment of press, Heche is intubated and in critical condition. Police have not been able to test her to determine whether she was under the influence because of the extent of her injuries. Heche has a history of mental illness and substance abuse about which she's been very open in interviews.







Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Anne Heche celebrity celebrity car accident Mini Cooper Los Angeles
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories