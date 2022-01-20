Grey's Anatomy Jesse Williams Sued for Hit-and-Run Crash, Says He Didn't Go Anywhere

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams was involved in a car crash in January 2020, where the front of his Porsche Cayenne got pretty damaged. Luckily, there were no victims, and both drivers walked away unharmed. Two years later, the woman is suing Williams for fleeing the scene.
It’s never fun to be involved in a car crash. Even minor damage is a headache, with a lot of paperwork and calls to the insurance company. But, there are some who might try to take advantage of you, especially if you’re a celebrity.
Jesse Williams, best known for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery on the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, found himself in a very undesirable situation after a car crash that occurred in January 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Little did he know back then that, two years after the crash, the case would be far from over.
The actor rear-ended a woman's car while he was out driving his Porsche Cayenne of the previous generation. Both vehicles, his Porsche and the Paula Bruce's Mercedes-Benz GLC sustained some damage, but neither driver was injured in the accident.
After the car crash, Bruce assured Williams she was okay, and the actor called the cops, who advised them to exchange insurance information since there were no injuries, TMZ reports. Williams reportedly decided to stick around and take pictures of the damage. He only left the crash scene when his assistant arrived to wait for a tow truck, trying to avoid paparazzi.
Now the woman is suing Williams for fleeing the scene and claims to have suffered “emotional distress,” and lost several wages due to “injuries” she sustained in the car crash.
The 40-year-old actor’s lawyer, William Briggs, dismissed these claims and revealed to the outlet that, while Williams was guilty of rear-ending her, he stuck around, and did not flee the scene. Furthermore, he checked in on the woman a few days after the crash, and she allegedly claimed she was fine.
The woman is now suing him after almost two years of silence. She is requesting $1.6 million from the actor’s insurance company, claiming it was a hit and run. The actor is planning to take legal action against these claims.
