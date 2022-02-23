Box Truck Crashes Into $12M House, Flattens Custom Lamborghini Aventador, Bentley, Maybach

This is what “it could be worse” looks like. A couple of weeks ago, a speeding box truck crashed into a Beverly Hills $12 million mansion, became wedged into the structure, and flattened two cars inside the garage like pancakes.
The accident happened a couple of weeks ago, in Beverly Hills, at the home of an unnamed “celebrity athlete,” according to the recovery video posted by Pepe’s Towing Service (hat tip to CarScoops). Josh, who runs the business, also narrates the video comprised of drone and GoPro footage and offers some backstory to this multi-million dollar mess.
Apparently, the box truck was moving stuff, so it was loaded with some 15,000 pounds (6,804 kg), which made the force of the impact all that much stronger. It was going down the windy, narrow road when it lost the brakes and control, and it came to a halt inside the $12 million mansion. It became wedged under the awning of the house, and between two cars parked inside the ground-floor garage: a $1 million custom Lamborghini Aventador and a Bentley, both of which were flattened almost beyond recognition.
That alone would have been bad enough and able to make the recovery difficult, but there was a third car involved. It was a Maybach in the driveway, on which the box truck was leaning on when the recovery team arrived at the scene. Of the three passenger cars involved, it took the least damage, which was a surprise, all things considered. It was even able to drive away on its own.
Josh of Pepe’s says that this was one of his most difficult jobs because extracting the box truck out of the house without pulling it (the house) apart was a challenge. The same goes for lifting the wreck in such a way as to free the Maybach from underneath it since it was the only one that could still be saved. All was done with help from Hulk, a 50-ton rotator, lots of precision and calculation, and is detailed in the video at the bottom of the page.
Josh says the vehicles are estimated at a total of $1.5 million and are most likely complete write-offs, with the exception of the Maybach. The owner asked for anonymity, so faces and license plates are blurred. All three cars and the wreck of the box truck were towed away, and there is no word on the estimated total damage.
Here's some sadness to go with your morning coffee.
Apparently, the box truck was moving stuff, so it was loaded with some 15,000 pounds (6,804 kg), which made the force of the impact all that much stronger. It was going down the windy, narrow road when it lost the brakes and control, and it came to a halt inside the $12 million mansion. It became wedged under the awning of the house, and between two cars parked inside the ground-floor garage: a $1 million custom Lamborghini Aventador and a Bentley, both of which were flattened almost beyond recognition.
That alone would have been bad enough and able to make the recovery difficult, but there was a third car involved. It was a Maybach in the driveway, on which the box truck was leaning on when the recovery team arrived at the scene. Of the three passenger cars involved, it took the least damage, which was a surprise, all things considered. It was even able to drive away on its own.
Josh of Pepe’s says that this was one of his most difficult jobs because extracting the box truck out of the house without pulling it (the house) apart was a challenge. The same goes for lifting the wreck in such a way as to free the Maybach from underneath it since it was the only one that could still be saved. All was done with help from Hulk, a 50-ton rotator, lots of precision and calculation, and is detailed in the video at the bottom of the page.
Josh says the vehicles are estimated at a total of $1.5 million and are most likely complete write-offs, with the exception of the Maybach. The owner asked for anonymity, so faces and license plates are blurred. All three cars and the wreck of the box truck were towed away, and there is no word on the estimated total damage.
Here's some sadness to go with your morning coffee.