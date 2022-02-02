Simon Cowell Is “Lucky to Be Alive” After e-Bike Crash, Will Wear a Helmet From Now On

Once a cyclist, always a cyclist. Television personality and music mogul Simon Cowell, perhaps one of the most famous e-bike celebrity riders of his age, has been involved in a second crash with an electric bicycle. But he won’t give them up.
According to earlier reports, Cowell was riding in London on a pedal-assisted bike when, as he was taking a sharp corner, his wheels skid off the wet road and he crashed. Cowell was rushed to the hospital, where his left arm, which he broke as he fell, was put in a cast. He was also believed to have suffered a concussion, since he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time. As a side note, Cowell rarely, if ever, wears one.
More details on the “terrifying” crash have emerged, including the claim that Cowell is “lucky to be alive.” This is coming from British tabloid The Sun, so some caution (and a grain of salt) is recommended when reading. Cowell did slip on the wet road, but not when turning a corner: according to the tab, he was doing about 20 mph (32 kph) when he hit a wet patch, and he fell. He was thrown over the handlebars, more precisely.
A source says that he landed on the side of his face, so when three passers-by rushed to see if he was ok, he was gushing so much blood that he looked “like something from Phantom of the Opera,” whatever that means. His arm is immobilized in the cast up to his shoulder, but he is expected to make a full recovery.
Despite the severity of the crash, the second one he’s been in these past 18 months, Cowell won’t ditch bicycles, whether pedal-powered or pedal-assisted. But there is a lesson for him in these accidents, and that is, according to the same unnamed source, that “he will start wearing a helmet.”
