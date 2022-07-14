Britney Spears Runs Out of Gas on Busy Freeway, Calls the Cops for Help

Precisely one year ago, pop star Britney Spears was again driving her own car, after full 13 years of not being allowed to. This week, she had a rather unpleasant and potentially dangerous experience as a driver.
For 13 years, Britney Spears was under a double conservatorship, which meant that her father and an entire team of lawyers had to approve even the smallest decision, whether regarding her business empire or her personal life. In that latter regard, this also meant she was not allowed to get behind the wheel of a car or, as she recently revealed, to ride in cars with female friends or be driven anywhere without prior approval. Like, she couldn’t go for ice cream without asking her father’s permission.
In July 2021, she was back at the wheel of her beloved and old Mercedes-AMG SL 63, and she made sure to let everyone know of her joy on social media. She was still being tailed by a security detail, but she could drive anywhere – and she could do it herself.
It’s at the wheel of the same vehicle that Britney found herself in a very dangerous position on Tuesday, celebrity publication TMZ reports. She ran out of gas as she was driving on one of the busiest freeways in Los Angeles, so her car ended up blocking the third lane when it came to a sudden halt. Cops were called, and when they arrived, they found Britney in the backseat of another car, which had pulled over to ask if she needed assistance.
California Highway Patrol stopped traffic while officers rolled the Mercedes-AMG to safety. Britney lingered at the scene until her husband Sam Asghari came by and picked her up, and the report notes that she was grateful and very nice to the responding officers for helping her out of a jam.
These days, running out of gas is an infrequent occurrence. Having it happen to someone who is worth $60 million and can certainly keep a full tank at all times without worrying about budget is even more infrequent – but it happens. Running out of gas on the freeway is an emergency, regardless of how often it occurs and to whom.
On that note, calling road assistance or even 911 is the most advisable course of action, as opposed to getting out of the car to flag someone for help. Britney may have a 13-year gap in her driver experience, but she did the right thing.
