Oops, She's Speeding Again! Britney Spears Pulled Over, Will Appear in Court

After not being able to drive for over a decade, no one can hold it against Britney Spears that she enjoys being behind the wheel again. But traffic laws don’t really care if you’re the Princess of Pop, though. So the Princess has just received a ticket for speeding and will appear in court.
The California Highway Patrol stopped the “Toxic” singer for driving at an “unsafe speed for prevailing conditions,” but the document doesn’t specify how fast she was going at that moment or where she was pulled over. The singer has to appear in a Los Angeles Courtroom on May 3, as a result of her over-speeding.
The offense reportedly happened a while ago, as the newly obtained documents show that Britney Spears received a speeding ticket on March 10, 2022, The Blast reports.
This isn’t the first time she was caught speeding recently. In late 2021, she was driving in Westlake Village in Los Angeles, when a CHP officer pulled her over. The famous singer was reportedly going 62 mph (100 kph) in a 40-mph (64 kph) zone.
While we all agree that laws are there to keep us safe, one can understand where Spears is coming from. The singer was in conservatorship for 13 years until a judge finally decided she is able to manage her personal life again.
During these 13 years, the “Baby One More Time” star, who is currently expecting her third baby, wasn’t allowed to drive her own car or be alone in the car with her fiancé, Sam Asghari.
In a recent post on social media, Britney revealed that, during her conservatorship, she had up to eight different daily drivers.
Previously, she shared her gratitude for being able to drive and feel the engine roar on her Mercedes-AMG SL 63 again: “In a world where it’s acceptable to make a strong woman feel like a hopeless old woman, letting her drive alone for the first time in 13 years… I gotta say, y’all, I’m forever grateful,” she wrote on social media.
