Free of Conservatorship, Britney Spears’ Driving Skills Under Spotlight After Overspeeding

Britney Spears is now free of the conservatorship she’s been in for the past 13 years. So, naturally, one of the first things she did was drive alone. But now her driving skills are under the spotlight after she was caught speeding last month.
If you’re not up to date with Britney Spears’ legal fight in regards to her conservatorship, here’s the short story. After her mental health struggles in 2007, her father, Jamie Spears, put her under a conservatorship. Which meant he was in charge of her money, career, and personal life.
During these years, the famous pop singer was unable to drive her own car, among others.
But this year was a change for her, and she was finally able to officially end her conservatorship. She also got to drive by herself in her car, which is a Mercedes-AMG SL 63. She even got a chance to fly a plane on vacation.
Although she’s now free, Britney Spears has been caught speeding on September 26. That day, she was driving in Westlake Village in Los Angeles, when she was stopped by a CHP officer. The singer reportedly was going 62 mph (100 kph) in a 40-mph (64 kph) zone.
After not having driven for so long, it’s no wonder she’d like to feel the roar of her vehicle. With a 5.5-liter V8 engine which puts out 577 horsepower, the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 has an acceleration from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 4.1 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited at 155 mph (249 kph).
Since her conservatorship ended, Spears took it to social media and said it was “embarrassing to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car.” But she mentioned that now she is grateful she gets “to have the keys to my car.”
Her speeding was understandable, though, and she got away with a verbal warning.
During these years, the famous pop singer was unable to drive her own car, among others.
But this year was a change for her, and she was finally able to officially end her conservatorship. She also got to drive by herself in her car, which is a Mercedes-AMG SL 63. She even got a chance to fly a plane on vacation.
Although she’s now free, Britney Spears has been caught speeding on September 26. That day, she was driving in Westlake Village in Los Angeles, when she was stopped by a CHP officer. The singer reportedly was going 62 mph (100 kph) in a 40-mph (64 kph) zone.
After not having driven for so long, it’s no wonder she’d like to feel the roar of her vehicle. With a 5.5-liter V8 engine which puts out 577 horsepower, the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 has an acceleration from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 4.1 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited at 155 mph (249 kph).
Since her conservatorship ended, Spears took it to social media and said it was “embarrassing to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car.” But she mentioned that now she is grateful she gets “to have the keys to my car.”
Her speeding was understandable, though, and she got away with a verbal warning.