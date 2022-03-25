Britney Spears Reveals She Had 8 Different Daily Drivers Under Conservatorship

“Like a bird in a gilded cage” is a saying that perfectly applies to pop star Britney Spears, arguably one of the most successful female artists of all times. Though rich and incredibly famous (and loved by many), for a full 13 years, she could not enjoy the small things in life, like driving her own car.
The fact that Britney Spears, an adult person perfectly able to make millions of dollars performing, was barred from driving herself and could only get into a car with another person’s approval is not a secret. Neither is the fact that denying this simple thing took a toll on her: it was among the first topics she shed light on last summer, as her conservatorship was brought into question – and later dissolved.
In a new post on her Instagram, Britney goes into the details of how her life was managed during those 13 years. The post is rambling, which is understandable given the frustrations she must have accumulated during that time. Britney says she wasn’t allowed to ride in cars with other girls or women, presumably because they would be a bad influence. She also reveals she had up to eight different daily drivers.
“I used to not be able to drive myself even with 8 different guards driving me daily!!!! Each one a different speed and I’m the one that had to adjust to THEIR TIMING IN MY F***ING CAR… not to mention… the four months I wasn’t able to drive at all or walk out the f***ing door by myself!!!!,” Britney writes.
With the conservatorship on her person over (there’s a second one, over her business, that is still valid), Britney finally gets to do some of the things we do daily and maybe take for granted. She’s been seen out driving herself to the closest Starbucks, in her old Mercedes-AMG SL 63. She’s been heading out on dates, and she’s been going on bike rides around the neighborhood – she seems to be a fan of the Super73 e-bikes.
No amount of fame or millions of dollars can make up for the loss of freedom.
In a new post on her Instagram, Britney goes into the details of how her life was managed during those 13 years. The post is rambling, which is understandable given the frustrations she must have accumulated during that time. Britney says she wasn’t allowed to ride in cars with other girls or women, presumably because they would be a bad influence. She also reveals she had up to eight different daily drivers.
“I used to not be able to drive myself even with 8 different guards driving me daily!!!! Each one a different speed and I’m the one that had to adjust to THEIR TIMING IN MY F***ING CAR… not to mention… the four months I wasn’t able to drive at all or walk out the f***ing door by myself!!!!,” Britney writes.
With the conservatorship on her person over (there’s a second one, over her business, that is still valid), Britney finally gets to do some of the things we do daily and maybe take for granted. She’s been seen out driving herself to the closest Starbucks, in her old Mercedes-AMG SL 63. She’s been heading out on dates, and she’s been going on bike rides around the neighborhood – she seems to be a fan of the Super73 e-bikes.
No amount of fame or millions of dollars can make up for the loss of freedom.