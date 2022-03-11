Drake Puts His YOLO Estate on the Market for $14.8 Million, Britney Spears Is Interested

Drake is on his way to add another estate to his portfolio, so he put his Hidden Hills mansion called The YOLO Estate on the market, and a lot of people are interested in it. Popstar Britney Spears included.
Recently, news broke out that Robbie Williams put his lavish estate on the market. And he reportedly struck an off-market deal with rapper Drake for $50 million.
Although it was unclear whether the two officially signed the deal, the “Hotline Bling” rapper put his Hidden Hills, California property, which he named The YOLO (You Only Live Once) Estate, on the market on Monday.
The property is now attracting a lot of interest, and on Thursday, there were showings for 20-30 guests, which, according to TMZ, included Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari.
And the place is as luxurious as you’d expect from the rapper. It is a “bachelor’s dream," as the master bedroom is connected to a spa and marble soaking tubs, which add up to 2,000 square feet. Overall, it includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
It has everything possible for the entertainment of whoever will be living there. There’s obviously a pool, a swim-up bar, and it includes several statues that would rival Hugh Hefner’s Playboy mansion. It also comprises a full-size beach volleyball court, a basketball court, a tennis court, and an equestrian ring. There are an 80-foot slide, a wine cellar, a tasting room, six fireplaces, including an outdoor one. For even more fun, there’s a theater room that can sit up to 25 people.
Given Drake’s superstar status, the home comes with a recording studio, which came in handy whenever he got creative. And it would definitely be good for the former Pop Princess Britney, too, should she make an offer for the house and decide to go back to her career in pop.
It’s unclear how many parking spaces the property offers, but given Drake’s collection, there must be quite a lot.
The classic English Tudor-style mansion includes a house of 12,500 square feet located on a three-acre property, and it’s listed for a whopping $14.8 million. And he also put up two neighboring properties on the market, which he bought for guests, and you can purchase all of them for $22.2 million.
Although it was unclear whether the two officially signed the deal, the “Hotline Bling” rapper put his Hidden Hills, California property, which he named The YOLO (You Only Live Once) Estate, on the market on Monday.
The property is now attracting a lot of interest, and on Thursday, there were showings for 20-30 guests, which, according to TMZ, included Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari.
And the place is as luxurious as you’d expect from the rapper. It is a “bachelor’s dream," as the master bedroom is connected to a spa and marble soaking tubs, which add up to 2,000 square feet. Overall, it includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
It has everything possible for the entertainment of whoever will be living there. There’s obviously a pool, a swim-up bar, and it includes several statues that would rival Hugh Hefner’s Playboy mansion. It also comprises a full-size beach volleyball court, a basketball court, a tennis court, and an equestrian ring. There are an 80-foot slide, a wine cellar, a tasting room, six fireplaces, including an outdoor one. For even more fun, there’s a theater room that can sit up to 25 people.
Given Drake’s superstar status, the home comes with a recording studio, which came in handy whenever he got creative. And it would definitely be good for the former Pop Princess Britney, too, should she make an offer for the house and decide to go back to her career in pop.
It’s unclear how many parking spaces the property offers, but given Drake’s collection, there must be quite a lot.
The classic English Tudor-style mansion includes a house of 12,500 square feet located on a three-acre property, and it’s listed for a whopping $14.8 million. And he also put up two neighboring properties on the market, which he bought for guests, and you can purchase all of them for $22.2 million.