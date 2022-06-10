Britney Spears Is Back in a Rolls-Royce, This Time, It's Her Wedding Getaway Car

Britney Spears can’t seem to get enough of Rolls-Royces, and she has every reason to like them. The legendary pop star and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, have just tied the knot, and their getaway car was a white Rolls-Royce Phantom.
A couple of days ago, Britney Spears posted a couple of short videos on her Instagram Stories where she revealed that she wasn’t that used to riding in a Rolls-Royce: "So, this is my second time to ever be in a Rolls-Royce. I'm really excited, there's stars on the ceiling and there's also very, very tiny champagne glasses which I've never had that," she said on the short video. But she loved it. So much, that the luxury saloon has become her wedding getaway car.
On Thursday, June 9, Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, finally tied the knot. The two met on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party” back in 2016 and have been together ever since. Last September, as Britney was getting close to escaping from her 13-year conservatorship, Asghari popped the question, and she said yes.
Not long after, the fitness trainer, occasional model, and aspiring actor Sam Ashgari hopped on social media to clear the air regarding a prenup agreement and joked: “Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my Jeep [Wrangler Rubicon] and shoe collection in case she dumps me.” Not long after, he also bought a 1965 Ford Mustang, so there are more reasons to want one now.
The wedding was an intimate event held in Thousand Oaks, California, where they were surrounded by close friends and several celebrities, including Pop Queen Madonna, Selena Gomez, Britney’s BFF Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and even Donatella Versace, who designed her wedding gown.
Britney even had a horse-drawn carriage, but as they left the party, the newly weds hopped in a white Rolls-Royce Phantom with a big “Just Married” sign on its trunk and a lot of flowers. I guess we can expect Brit to add a vehicle from the British luxury car manufacturer any day now.
On Thursday, June 9, Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, finally tied the knot. The two met on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party” back in 2016 and have been together ever since. Last September, as Britney was getting close to escaping from her 13-year conservatorship, Asghari popped the question, and she said yes.
Not long after, the fitness trainer, occasional model, and aspiring actor Sam Ashgari hopped on social media to clear the air regarding a prenup agreement and joked: “Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my Jeep [Wrangler Rubicon] and shoe collection in case she dumps me.” Not long after, he also bought a 1965 Ford Mustang, so there are more reasons to want one now.
The wedding was an intimate event held in Thousand Oaks, California, where they were surrounded by close friends and several celebrities, including Pop Queen Madonna, Selena Gomez, Britney’s BFF Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and even Donatella Versace, who designed her wedding gown.
Britney even had a horse-drawn carriage, but as they left the party, the newly weds hopped in a white Rolls-Royce Phantom with a big “Just Married” sign on its trunk and a lot of flowers. I guess we can expect Brit to add a vehicle from the British luxury car manufacturer any day now.