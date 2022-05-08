Britney Spears and Sam Asghari "Teach" Their Dog How to Drive a smart

Britney Spears may have an estimated $70 million, but she isn’t one to casually flaunt her wealth around. The singer, dubbed “Pop Princess,” has owned a smart car for years, and she just used it to teach her dog, Sawyer, how to drive, with the help of her fiance, Sam Asghari.
When you’re Britney Spears, arguably one of the most prominent figures in the music industry, you can afford any type of luxury vehicle. But she is happy with her fleet of cars, which, over the years, has included several Mercedes-Benz. Most recently, her go-to option is the Mercedes-AMG SL 63.
But Spears also seems to be holding on to her older rides, like this smart fortwo cabrio, which she’s had for almost a decade. She was first seen braving the traffic behind the wheel of this tiny car with blacked-out wheels back in 2013.
Given the fact that she was not allowed to drive alone during her years in the conservatorship, she is now enjoying all of her cars again, next to her fiancé, Sam Asghari, and their dog, Sawyer.
In a new video posted on her Instagram account on Saturday, May 7, the “Circus” singer shared a cute glimpse of how they spend their time together, pretending to teach Sawyer how to drive, and taking it for a ride around her property. Asghari sat behind the wheel with the dog in his lap, pressing its paws on the honk while Spears filmed from the passenger’s seat. At the end of the video, Asghari exits the tiny smart and proudly states “this is my car.” Spears laughs and says that it suits him well.
She joked in the caption: “Oh God this is gonna be my baby daddy?” as the two are currently expecting their first child together. They are a long way to go until they have to teach their child how to drive, but Spears is also mother to Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, and they are just the right age to start learning. So, practicing on Sawyer first doesn't sound like such a bad idea.
Hopefully, in the future we’ll also get to see Spears again in the driver’s seat of her smart fortwo, or, why not, Asghari’s 1965 Ford Mustang.
