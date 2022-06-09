Britney Spears Feels "Sophisticated" in the Back Seat of a Rolls-Royce, Drinks Champagne

After spending 13 years under a conservatorship, Britney Spears is now taking over her life and treating herself to nice things. And that includes renting Rolls-Royces, which make her feel “sophisticated.”
Britney Spears is now taking full advantage of her $60 million net worth. Be it for exotic holidays, flights in private jets, or riding in a Rolls-Royce rental, the “Toxic” singer is doing it all.
In a new series of short videos posted on her Instagram Stories on June 8, Britney Spears is in the backseat of a Rolls-Royce with her fiancé, Sam Asghari.
She said: "So, this is my second time to ever be in a Rolls-Royce. I'm really excited, there's stars on the ceiling and there's also very, very tiny champagne glasses which I've never had that," she told. "It's very cold already, with champagne, and I feel very sophisticated with the jewels on my nails.”
While she does not mention the model she rented, we can see that the interior boasts red everywhere and includes a Starlight Headliner, like she mentioned. Not long ago, she shared a look at one of the Rolls-Royces she rented for her holiday, all in red, and the one visible in the front was a Rolls-Royce Phantom.
In her most recent post, Britney also detailed her struggles in the conservatorship, where they made her "work and be available to a bunch of different people daily, seven days a week for four months with no car, begging my own security who worked for me to let me go outside. 'Sorry ma'am, you can't go anywhere,'" she quotes them, adding, "You guys are driving my car every day!" In the past, she opened up about the fact that she was not allowed to drive, had eight different daily drivers, and, when she could get behind the wheel, there was no way she would be in the car by herself.
Reading all the details about everything she went through, it’s no wonder she wants to treat herself to rides in luxury cars like the Rolls-Royce.
