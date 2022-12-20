AC Cars Reveals New 654-HP Cobra GT Roadster Is in the Works, Arrives Next Spring

Back in 1901, some 122 years ago, the Weller brothers were setting the foundation for what is now (allegedly) Britain’s oldest active vehicle manufacturer, AC Cars.
With the company that produced its first vehicle in 1903 also being the parent of the iconic Shelby Cobra, it is safe to say that it gained the right to a separate chapter in the automotive history book, irrespective of its small sales. By the way, as a reminder, the AC Ace first launched almost 70 years ago, in 1953, and then formed the base to “incorporate the Ford V8 and become the AC Cobra of legends.”
Now, it is the right time for a new chapter of sports car exclusivity, according to the company. As such, AC Cars just released the first details and dark teaser photos of the Cobra GT roadster, a model set for a spring 2023 introduction, with reservations now open for ‘just’ £2,500 (that’s a little over $3,040 at the current exchange rate).
Right now, there isn’t much to talk about the 2023 AC Cars Cobra GT roadster, other than the fact we need to wait until next spring to see it during its “formal introduction.” The British automaker promises the unmistakable Cobra profile will be retained, though it will be doubled by a “revolution in design for the 61-year-old model,” and will turn into the most advanced incarnation to date of the nameplate.
AC Cars also speaks of a research and development process that started three years ago, ultimately aiming to conceive “a true grand tourer, combining speed, agility, and balance with comfort and practicality.” It will also be ready to deliver a “new level of refinement” while it “heralds the return of European production for the company’s vehicles.”
No worries, exclusivity remains a coveted asset, so we are still dealing with a limited-series sports car, and one that will pack an extruded aluminum space frame chassis, a carbon fiber composite body, and a bundle of high-speed cornering joy because under the long hood reside up to 654 ponies! Partners include the Icona Design Group and Cecomp Spa from Italy, but the Cobra GT roadster will remain true to the Americana spirit when it comes to horsepower.
We already know the initial technical specifications, albeit only for the top version. That one will be equipped with a V8 engine good for up to 654 hp (663 ps) and 575 lb-ft (780 Nm), mated to a choice of a six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic transmission. And it motivates a lightweight car that will hit the balance scale at under 1,500 kg (3,307 lbs.). That can only mean one thing: bonkers performance to the tune of a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint in as little as 3.6 seconds!
