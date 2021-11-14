Abandoned 1960 Chevrolet El Camino Comes Out of Storage, Takes First Drive in Decades

More on this:

1 1950 Packard Super Eight Gets First Wash in 40 Years, Engine Comes Back to Life

2 Abandoned 1925 Studebaker Big Six Comes Back to Life, Takes First Drive in Decades

3 Huge Texas Junkyard Is Home to Thousands of Classics, Big Stash of Muscle Cars Included

4 Abandoned 1958 Pontiac Chieftain Has Been Sitting for 40 Years, Engine Refuses to Die

5 Rare VW Beetle Spent 52 Years in a Junkyard, Gets Rescued for Full Restoration