Huge Texas Junkyard Is Home to Thousands of Classics, Big Stash of Muscle Cars Included

Some people relax by taking a walk in the park. Others prefer a warm bath, soothing music, or a long session of Netflix and chill. Well, some people relax their minds and bodies by walking through car junkyards. If you're into that, here's a virtual tour of one of the largest salvage yards in Texas.
Located in Seguin, Texas, and known as John's Salvage Yard, this junkyard is the resting place for more than 2,000 cars. It's not the largest in America by the number of vehicles, but it stretches over a massive patch of land and it's basically a maze of metal, rubber, and vegetation.
The junkyard is still in operation and is home to cars produced from the 1950s to the 1990s. I also spotted a bunch of vehicles from the 1920s and 1930s, but they're in such bad shape that they're difficult to identify. But it's not just small cars. This place is also home to a large number of trucks, busses, and campers. And of course, like any junkyard, it's packed with wheels and tires.
Most of the cars have been dismantled and sourced for parts. Likewise, many of them are rusty and beyond the point where they can be restored. But the place includes a few cool gems. The junkyard hides a massive collection of Impalas, including both coupes and four-door sedans. Look careful enough and you'll spot examples from every model year of the 1960s.
There are also a few Tri-Five Chevys, plus some Bel Airs and Nomads from the late 1950s. The place is also packed with Pontiacs and Buicks from the same era, so it's a cool place to spend time in if you like big-finned classics. Oh, you'll also see a bunch of Lincoln Continentals. And if you're into car-based trucks, there are Chevy El Caminos and Ford Rancheros too.
But the place is also packed with pony cars from the golden muscle car era. I spotted at least one early Plymouth Barracuda, a few Pontiac Firebirds, and a handful of Chevrolet Camaros. And there's an even bigger stash of first-generation Ford Mustangs, with examples ranging from 1965 to the early 1970s.
Sadly, many of these muscle cars no longer have engines, but there's some good news in that, as most of them were probably sourced for restoration projects.
Documented in two lengthy videos, the virtual tour is about an hour long. But it's totally worth it if you're into this type of thing. And you definitely need to check out the big gathering of school buses at the end of the second video.
