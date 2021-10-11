The CW&T Penny Pelican e-Bike Is How You Haul Cargo With Retro Flair

This 1972 Chevrolet El Camino Looks Like a Barn Find Someone Abandoned with a Door Open

The El Camino isn’t necessarily the most sought-after model when it comes to a full restoration, but this doesn’t necessarily mean the truck isn’t worth our love, especially when it’s pulled from storage after spending way too many years in hiding. 20 photos



First and foremost, as you can figure out by just browsing the photo gallery, this El Camino has been sitting for quite a long time in what appears to be a barn. In fact, eBay seller



But on the other hand, it's pretty clear the



When it comes to the rust, there’s not much of it, or at least, that’s what the seller claims. The original floors are still there, and the El Camino is said to hide a few spots of rust around the rear glass and the rear pass side panel.



As far as the engine goes, there’s only bad news on this front, but this is the reason I said this El Camino is a proper candidate for a restomod. The original 350 (5.7-liter) V8 engine is no longer there, possibly as the El Camino served as a donor car, especially as other parts also seem to be missing.



