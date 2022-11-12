A Dystopian KoenigsEgg Cracks the Digital Shell To Lure in Future Electric Hyper-Hopes

Koenigsegg made inspirational and motivational hypercars throughout its not-too-long automotive existence. Still, the name is already glooming a surreal performance aura on everything it touches. So much so that even the virtual reality realm is no escape from the Swedish out-of-this-worldliness.
If the above sounds too hard to believe, check the photo gallery and admire the work of digital master car designer Vladislav Kulikov. The Russian artist split the name of the hypercar manufacturer and came up with the answer to the time-old question, “What came first, the chicken or the egg?” According to the cyber illustrator, the origin lies with the Egg, as in KoenigsEgg. He drew the mathematical equation to demonstrate his theory, and the result was stunning.
The very familiar shape of Koenigsegg, styling most models from the Swedish manufacturer – from the CC8S to the latest CC850 – serves as the basis for the artist. A more scrutinous 360-degree glance reveals that the imagined hypercar might be an all-electric Koenigsegg, as there are no air intakes or exhausts.
And, like every other Koenigsegg out there, this car is about very high speed, first and foremost. Fluid aerodynamics almost deflects eye vision away from the bodywork. Yet the striking feature in this rendering is the pair of wind tunnels gulping a quarter of the length and exiting through the back.
A speculative (or engineer) mind could claim that’s an air vent to reduce lateral wind pressure at surreal land speeds and push the car to the ground, in the lack of a rear wing. And the oversized wheels – carved to look strikingly similar to the CC8S – hint at fighter jet take-off speeds. The ground spinners are the only real-world legacy, with their 275/30 ZR19 96Y specs, perforated and slotted carbon ceramic brake discs, and centerlock hubs.
The cockpit is not something we haven’t seen before: a panoramic glass surface (surrounding the sides and front) has been a recurring theme since the 1994 Koenigsegg CC prototype. The lack of side mirrors is a rebellion against speed limits or slow driving: the fastest car does not look back.
The fictional Koenigsegg comes with its own NFT Hotwheels scale model in the second video and a tantalizing perspective on a future (albeit somewhat conservative-looking by Koenigsegg standards) hypercar.
