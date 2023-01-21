8-Seat 2024 Lexus TX F Sport Is an Imagined, Posher 3-Row Grand Highlander

These days, everyone wants a bigger piece of the crossover, SUV, and truck pie. Especially at the top for the highest profits and focused on North America, of course.
Honda just released the fourth iteration of the family-oriented Pilot three-row mid-size crossover SUV, and it now includes a more adventurous TrailSport grade. Mazda keeps teasing us about the impending arrival of the 2024 CX-90 with the brand’s most powerful gasoline engine, an MHEV inline-six. And, keeping it within the JDM-loving area, Toyota is preparing to play double jeopardy with all its rivals, from the mundane Ford Explorer/Expedition to the ritzy BMW X7.
As such, 2023 will not only see the introduction of the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid as a response to the Honda HR-V (among others), the arrival of the 2023 Prius Prime ‘Hybrid Reborn’ (with PHEV), or the adventurous Trailhunter branding to fight Honda’s TrailSport. It will also oversee the premiere of a truly big crossover SUV – the Toyota Grand Highlander with three rows of seats and potential 6/7/8 seat configurations.
Even better, Lexus is not going to be second to its mass-market parent, so a fresh nameplate dubbed ‘TX’ is coming to secure its rightful place in the range, neatly tucked in between the latest RX and the ultra-posh LX. Alas, it is also going to be a flagship-style offering, only that it is mostly oriented toward families because it will have the same up-to-eight-seat configuration as its Grand Highlander sibling.
Naturally, these promises have caused quite a stir both in the real world as well as across the dreamy realm of virtual automotive artists. And the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have been so passionate about these big offerings from Toyota and Lexus that they have again imagined the CGI looks of the unreleased flagship premium crossover SUVs.
Recently, we saw the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander CUV reveal everything – including the cockpit goodies – by way of their satellite AutoYa Interior channel on YouTube. Now the main venue is also keen on keeping up with the Joneses and has a novel unofficial presentation for the 2024 Lexus TX. And, as opposed to previous depictions, this one also gains novel F Sport attire.
Other than that, we are dealing with a traditional, informal reel. First, the host discusses the setting of the two new Toyota and Lexus SUVs arriving this year in time for 2024 model year deliveries. Then he addresses the potential technical details, as the Grand Highlander and Lexus TX will probably share the same TNGA-K platform, skips the possible powertrain goodies, and then proceeds to unveil their CGI vision. The latter is, of course, additionally treated to a cool shade reel followed by a couple of quick comparisons against the real-world RX and LX models.
