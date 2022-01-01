780-Mile Porsche Carrera GT Needs a New Driver, Could Set a New Record

The year was 2010. I came across a Youtube video of a Porsche Carrera GT with AWE straight exhaust pipes which left me speechless. I already had a thing for Porsche's exotic supercar, but hearing it in that video made me hit repeat hundreds of times over the next few years. Now, almost 20 years since its introduction, this car has reached legendary status.
And we all know what legendary status for a car means. From this point on it will become even more difficult to get your hands on one as they become increasingly expensive. To think that back in the day you could have bought one for less than half a million dollars is insane. And there are signs that the Carrera GT might soon be able to fetch as much as cars like the Ferrari F50.
And the fact that one of our beloved actors died while being inside of one doesn't seem to have affected its value in any way. Sure, most people who have at least some sort of driving experience are aware of what a Carrera GT can do. After all, the V10 engine inside was initially destined to be used for Formula 1 racing! The supercar might have developed a reputation for biting your head off if you're not careful enough, but people still want one badly.
And that's obvious the moment you look at this Guards Red model that was recently listed on Bring a Trailer. Porsche built 1,270 of these cars, which means this is more common than a Ferrari F50 but rarer than an F40. Out of the about 700 cars that were delivered to North America, just 42 of them were painted in Guards Red. A total of 362 came in GT Silver, hence one more reason why this particular car is so special.
But it doesn't stop here. This 2005 unit only shows 780 miles (1,255 km) on its odometer. That adds up to about 45 miles (72 km) per year! And given its pristine state, it's not hard to grasp why this vehicle has already started a bidding war. Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, the highest bid is now up to $1,600,000, with 4 days to go before the auction is over. This may very well become the most expensive Carrera GT ever sold.
Just a few months ago, a silver car sold for $1,3 million, and that was already an impressive achievement! Taking things even further, it may also be the most expensive car ever sold on Bring a Trailer, a platform that is becoming increasingly more popular for buyers and sellers alike, due to its transparency policy and limited auction fees.
The highest ever bid was about $3,1 million for a Ferrari LaFerrari, but the reserve was not met. This means that the most expensive car ever auctioned off on BaT is a 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, that fetched $1,43 million! Will this CGT set a new record?
And the fact that one of our beloved actors died while being inside of one doesn't seem to have affected its value in any way. Sure, most people who have at least some sort of driving experience are aware of what a Carrera GT can do. After all, the V10 engine inside was initially destined to be used for Formula 1 racing! The supercar might have developed a reputation for biting your head off if you're not careful enough, but people still want one badly.
And that's obvious the moment you look at this Guards Red model that was recently listed on Bring a Trailer. Porsche built 1,270 of these cars, which means this is more common than a Ferrari F50 but rarer than an F40. Out of the about 700 cars that were delivered to North America, just 42 of them were painted in Guards Red. A total of 362 came in GT Silver, hence one more reason why this particular car is so special.
But it doesn't stop here. This 2005 unit only shows 780 miles (1,255 km) on its odometer. That adds up to about 45 miles (72 km) per year! And given its pristine state, it's not hard to grasp why this vehicle has already started a bidding war. Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, the highest bid is now up to $1,600,000, with 4 days to go before the auction is over. This may very well become the most expensive Carrera GT ever sold.
Just a few months ago, a silver car sold for $1,3 million, and that was already an impressive achievement! Taking things even further, it may also be the most expensive car ever sold on Bring a Trailer, a platform that is becoming increasingly more popular for buyers and sellers alike, due to its transparency policy and limited auction fees.
The highest ever bid was about $3,1 million for a Ferrari LaFerrari, but the reserve was not met. This means that the most expensive car ever auctioned off on BaT is a 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, that fetched $1,43 million! Will this CGT set a new record?