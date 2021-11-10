Astronauts Prepare for Life in Space By Exploring Earth's Volcanic Hot Spots

Don't Forget the Crazy Porsche Carrera GT Via Damp Autobahn Thrashing at 194 MPH

Project Code 980 was born as the 2003-2007 Porsche Carrera GT two-door mid-engined roadster. It featured advanced technology and chassis development, as well as a berserker V10 mill. The latter was capable of extracting no less than 612 ps/603 horsepower from a capacity of 5.7-liters without the aid of turbocharging technology.While the official sprint from naught to 62 mph (100 kph) takes place in an alleged 3.9 seconds, the six-speed manual supercar was reportedly capable of dropping the time to just 3.5 seconds for the 60 mph (96 kph) threshold. And it could also reach up to 330 kph/205 mph. But that was more than a decade and a half ago. How about today?Well, the good folks over at the AutoTopNL channel on YouTube enjoyed some quality time with a silver V10 monster, during which time they also allowed it some Autobahn breathing time. And we have a couple of short videos to back the claim this was indeed a wild supercar for its time. One that remains just as flabbergasting even today.Of course, there’s also the usual array of tests performed with assistance from a GPS-based smartphone assessment app during these feisty high-speed runs . Better yet, the team also scrambled a couple of short videos with their work, the first one featuring a few beauty passes before settling for the instrument cluster POV.If anyone feels slightly claustrophobic when seeing the speedometer reading 313 kph/194 mph up close and personal, no worries. There’s also a second video embedded below that shows us a wider perspective and the entire cockpit action at your discretion. Seeing the composed ride of the Carrera GT is mesmerizing, just like checking up on the driver’s subtly frightened gear changes...