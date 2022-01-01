You'll Never Guess How Much This Customized Jeep Wrangler Costs

Someone has invested a lot of money in this Jeep Wrangler, and now they are looking to part ways with it. Does it tickle your fancy? Well, stick around to see how much it costs.
Part of the latest generation Wrangler, which celebrated its fourth anniversary earlier this year, it’s a Rubicon, which carries an MSRP of $43,265 in the United States. However, since it sits on the other side of the pond, and has received a plethora of aftermarket goodies, this is one is much pricier.
Advertised on Hollmann, it is a €104,125 affair, including tax, which translates to $117,840 at the current exchange rates. Mind you, that would get you a brand new Wrangler Rubicon 392, which uses a 470 hp 6.4-liter V8 engine that enables a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 4.6 seconds, and a quarter-mile that takes around 13 seconds, in the U.S., and lots of cash to spare.
As every petrolhead and their pet knows, the V8-powered Wrangler is unavailable in Europe, officially at least, where the engine of choice is pretty much the 2.0-liter four-pot. It’s also the mill powering this off-road-ready Rubicon, making 270 hp. It has 500 km (310 miles) under its belt, according to the ad, and one owner in the papers.
It sports an orange paint finish on top of the black leather interior decorated by red accents, and comes with pretty much everything that one could expect from such a ride. It sits on 17-inch alloys shod in off-road tires, has an elevated ground clearance, wheel arch extensions, winch, LED light bar, front and rear cameras and many others, from the LED headlights and privacy windows, to the premium audio and heated front seats.
A true overlander, albeit a very pricey one, it’s looking for a new owner to set it loose on arduous terrains. The question is, would you pay that much for it?
