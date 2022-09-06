770-HP Ford F-150 Raptor R Alternative Is One Badass Rig

Originally sold with V8 muscle, the F-150 Raptor downsized to a force-fed V6 for the 2017 model year. The Ford Motor Company redesigned the off-road truck for 2021 with the six-cylinder mill in question, which prompted a lot of boos and hisses from both enthusiasts and prospective customers.
With the benefit of hindsight, we know that bean counters and product planners in Dearborn did it for two reasons, starting with gas mileage. The second reason is the Raptor R, which features a variant of the Predator engine introduced by the Shelby GT500 a few years ago. Some peeps believe that the biggest issue with the brand-new Raptor R is the engine’s output figures, which are slightly worse than those of the Ram 1500 TRX.
That’s not actually the case given that Ford quotes 5,950 pounds (2,699 kilograms) compared to 6,350 pounds (2,880 kilograms) for the Hellcat-engined rival, which gives the Raptor R the better power-to-weight ratio.
The biggest issue comes in the guise of pricing. $109,145, including the $1,795 destination charge, is a cash grab by all accounts. By comparison, the V6-engined variant is $72,350 and the Ram 1500 TRX starts at $80,685.
Be that as it may, a Texas-based shop is much obliged to convert your F-150 into a Raptor R-shaming overlander with 770 horsepower on deck. The PaxPower “Gen 3 V8 Raptor Conversion” adds a Whipple 3.0-liter supercharger on top of the 5.0-liter Coyote V8, backed up by a less restrictive intake, a heat exchanger, and the mandatory ECU calibration.
Trucks equipped with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost can be cranked up to 500 horsepower and 625 pound-foot (847 Nm) of peak torque, which is good enough for most peeps. The conversion includes 17- by 9-inch wheels and 35- by 12.5-inch tires. 20-inch wheels and 37-inch tires are optional extras.
PaxPower further sweetens the deal with Raptor-like suspension bits and pieces that include Fox internal bypass shock absorbers. A Raptor-like visual makeover is also worthy of mention, along with an optional widebody kit. If you were wondering, the twin-screw supercharger upgrade retails at $12,450 and the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 upgrade retails at merely $2,950.
