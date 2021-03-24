700-WHP Dodge Charger 392 Races Tuned BMW, Upgraded Turbos Do the Trick

The Toyota UUV Is What Happened When a Sienna Van and a Tacoma Made a Child

The 6.4-liter HEMI animating the muscle sedan, which delivers 485 hp (491 PS) in stock form, has been gifted with a Procharger. As we discussed in a recent competitive sprinting adventure involving the Mopar machine, the centrifugal blower is claimed to take the motor to 700 wheel horsepower, or north of 800 hp at the crankshaft. Nevertheless, we'll once again mention that such claims need to be taken with a grain of salt.As for the BMW 3 Series Coupe from two generations ago, it is animated by the N54 3.0-liter straight-six. The unit delivers 320 hp (324 PS) in stock condition, which might not sound like much in the contemporary performance landscape. However, we have to keep in mind that the twin-turbocharged unit has proven to be extremely tuning-friendly.And while we don't know the output of this particular motor, YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who captured the footage showcasing the race, states that the engine has received custom turbochargers.It's also worth noting that while the Charger already has a noticeable scale footprint drawback compared to the BMW (over 700 lbs/320 kg), it was the only car to haul a passenger during the battle.Now, the two toys got together during a recent night of racing—as always, please steer clear of such street brawls and turn to the safe environment provided by the drag strip when you feel like racing.They weren't alone, as a fifth-generation Chevrolet Camaro SS with an automatic joined them. Codenamed L99, the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 of the muscle coupe produces 400 hp from the factory, but this example has quite a trick up its sleeve: there's a 2.3-liter Magnuson supercharger lurking under the hood.PS: If you're in a rush and want to stick to the race between the Charger and the 335is, that awaits you at the 0:46 and 1:55 points of the clip below (think, different angles).