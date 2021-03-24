Cool Dad Teaches 15-Year-Old Son How to Drag Race a 1969 Chevy Camaro

I don't know about you, but at 15, I was barely getting into the back seat of a mundane car, and I was still hanging Ferrari Testarossa and Lambo Countach posters in my room. You'd think all kids waste their time on social media and video games nowadays, but some are lucky enough to start a racing career as soon as they get a driver's permit.
Such is the case for Bobby, the 15-year-old son of seasoned drag racer Bob Chase. Having spent the last few years around dad's race cars, Bobby finally got to make his first pass at Byron Dragway. In his very own, likely slightly modded 1969 Chevrolet Camaro.
Bobby jumps in the passenger seat to watch his dad go through the mandatory drag racing procedures for the first run. They switch places for the second run, which becomes Bobby's first hands-on experience with quarter-mile racing. Needless to say, the run is nothing to write home about, but this could be the beginning of a long and successful career.
And before you ask where your kids are going to race, the NHRA now has a Jr. Street program for 13 to 16 years olds. It will debut later this year at Byron Dragway and will feature a five-race schedule running from May 22 to September 18. Drivers will be restricted to full-bodied street vehicles and will race with an adult co-driver in the passenger seat.
Competitors in the NHRA Jr. Street program will go through orientation and licensing procedures on an eighth-mile drag strip. Approved vehicles must be registered, insured, fully street-legal, and fitted with mufflers and street tires. They also have to be nine seconds and slower in the eighth-mile. Needless to say, these cars won't be extremely fast, but it's a good way to get your feet wet.
The Jr. Street series joins existing NHRA youth racing programs, including the Jr. Drag Racing League and Drags: Street Legal Style.
