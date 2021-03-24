1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Is One-of-Few to Flaunt a Pastel Blue Body

Even if, by definition, the muscle cars from the glory years of the segment are highly sought-after collectibles, the sums for which they go for tend to increase if they have something, no matter how trivial, that can make them, if not unique, then at least rare. Like, say, colors.
The Mustang Boss 429 is one of the best representatives of its segment. Born as a limited run of under 1,400 units made for NASCAR homologation purposes, the moniker is at the top of the shopping list for collectors and at the same time at the top of the auction industry’s list of best sellers.
We’ve just talked earlier this week about a Grabber Green example that just sold for $385,000, and now here’s another one, waiting to go under the Mecum hammer in May.
The extra special features on this one come in the form of color combinations used. According to the listing, this is one of just 18 Boss 429s to have been wrapped in a color called Pastel Blue, and just one of two to pair that with a white interior.
As we see it now, the car is the result of restoration work conducted back in 2014, a process for which both original and NOS parts were used. Most importantly, the matching numbers engine and transmission were preserved, as was most of the native interior.
Looking like this, the Boss was the recipient of Gold awards during the MCACN Concours and Poconos SAAC events in the years immediately after its restoration. More recently, in October 2020, it also snatched Heritage Gold at the Indiana SAAC.
The auction house makes no mention of how much it expects the car to go for, but be sure we’ll come back on this subject as soon as we learn because it will probably be a newsworthy sum.
