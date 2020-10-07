1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 With Factory Drag Pack Is How You Spell Rare Muscle

Just for two years: this is how long one of the most appreciated and sought after muscle cars ever, the mighty 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429, was in production (1969 and 1970). But that was more than enough to completely realign the expectations of the buyers.
As many other great cars in history, the 429 was born out of the need of Ford to beat Chrysler in racing. The engine that gives the Boss part of its name was developed in response to the HEMI dominance in NASCAR, and of course made it into road cars as per regulations.
Ford needed to make 500 such engines and sell them, and the Mustang was chosen as the body to house the massive heart. The carmaker ended up producing nearly triple the amount for public use, but even so, these vehicles are incredibly rare and valuable.
Like say the 1970 example we have in the gallery above. Not only is it a Boss 429, but was also fitted with a factory Drag Pack, making it even more valuable. It is selling, as part of the Mecum Dallas auction next week, with estimates being it could fetch as much as $250,000.
The car has of course been through a restoration process, but retains most of the original parts. That includes the 375 hp V8 under the hood, the 4-speed transmission, and the 3.91 Traction-Lok rear end that together with some other parts make for the Drag Pack we mentioned earlier.
Wrapped in Grabber Blue over a white interior, the Boss benefits from competition suspension and power brakes with front discs, Magnum 500 wheels shod in Goodyear Polyglas tires, and a big black scoop on the hood for maximum effect. Inside, the bucket seats come in Corinthian vinyl, and you can also find a Hurst T-handle shifter, and an AM radio.
