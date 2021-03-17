Ford Mustang Boss 429 "Outlaw" Looks Like a Downforce Monster in Quick Rendering

Back in 1969, Ford was determined to keep the Mustang at the top of its game in the face of the growing pony/muscle competition. This involved dramatic measures that ranged from retiring the GT, which had been overshadowed by the Mach 1, to introducing homologation specials such as the Boss 302, born from Trans Am, and the Boss 429, which was born to support the Blue Oval's new 429 NASCAR engine. Five decades later, digital artists love to play with these retro icons, with the rendering we have here being a brilliant example of this.
The Boss 429 was only built for 1969 (859 units) and 1970 (499 examples) and this pixel portrait uses the latter as a starting point. And the general spirit of the proposal seems to involve maintaining all the retro styling bits in place, while mixing those with the type of aero developments you might expect to find on new-age muscle cars.
Yes, that black scoop was there from the factory, feeding the 375 hp V8 - some believe that rating to be on the conservative side. However, we can't say the same about the body-colored air dam up front or the massive splitter underneath it, which is secured via a pair of rods.
As is the case with the custom piece mentioned above, the front and rear overfenders feature a black finish, while the units sport a floating design that only partially covers the wheels, which appear to be the original units, albeit while sporting an all-black finish. Of course, we mustn't overlook the side skirt extensions.
Moving over to the posterior of the pony, we find rear window louvers and, of course, a NASCAR-style wickerbill. Once again, rods are at work here.
The angular styling of the diffuser-style element is perhaps the most polarizing element, but we have to keep in mind this is an outlaw build that does away with the rulebook.
As for the mind behind the pixels, we're looking at the work of Harsh Sokal, a design student at India's Delhi Technological University, who seems to be in love with classic muscle machines.
Yes, that black scoop was there from the factory, feeding the 375 hp V8 - some believe that rating to be on the conservative side. However, we can't say the same about the body-colored air dam up front or the massive splitter underneath it, which is secured via a pair of rods.
As is the case with the custom piece mentioned above, the front and rear overfenders feature a black finish, while the units sport a floating design that only partially covers the wheels, which appear to be the original units, albeit while sporting an all-black finish. Of course, we mustn't overlook the side skirt extensions.
Moving over to the posterior of the pony, we find rear window louvers and, of course, a NASCAR-style wickerbill. Once again, rods are at work here.
The angular styling of the diffuser-style element is perhaps the most polarizing element, but we have to keep in mind this is an outlaw build that does away with the rulebook.
As for the mind behind the pixels, we're looking at the work of Harsh Sokal, a design student at India's Delhi Technological University, who seems to be in love with classic muscle machines.