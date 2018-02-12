autoevolution
 

405 HP BMW M2 Competition Nameplate Gets Confirmation Via Alleged Leaked Photo

The souped-up BMW M2 quickly moved up from the mere rumor status to all but confirmed, and now we get an unofficial confirmation (via BimmerPost)  that it will indeed bear the "Competition" moniker to distinguish itself from the vanilla M2.
Despite the fact the M2 is regarded as one of the best driving cars money can buy, there was always the feeling that the Bavarians could have squeeze more out of the excellent chassis, and it was just a crying shame they hadn't.

With the all-new Mercedes-AMG A45 (or A53, remains to be seen) said to pack over 400 horsepower, the M2 needed a bit more than its 370 hp to remain competitive. They might be very different beasts all with one being a hatchback and the other a small coupe, but in the absence of a true M version of the 1 Series, people will compare them.

The Competition promises to bring 405 horsepower to the party from a de-tuned version of the engine powering the larger M3 and M4. It's a twin-turbo inline-six with a three-liter displacement, making the M2 Competition something of a baby M4.

As with the other CS M models, the Competition badge will do more than just boost the M2's power. Expect to get more track-oriented suspension setup that will improve the car's handling while probably affecting its ride quality over bumpy roads at the same time.

Some weight saving might also be in store, though we're only speculating at this moment based on previous experience. That also tells us we should expect a considerable premium over the standard M2, especially since BMW should only build a limited number of M2 Competitions.

As for the subject that matters most to some, we expect the M2 Competition to share the same transmission options as the car it's based on, meaning those 405 ponies should be able to find their way to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The M2 Competition is expected to debut later on this year.
