2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 Rendered in Pure White for the Pure Pleasure of Your Eyes

The all-new 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class has just had its official debut
last Friday during an event held in Amsterdam and hosted by Daimler CEO, Dr. Dieter Zetsche.
30 photos
The new model brings novelties both inside and out, though it has to be the former where most of the changes happen. It's not that the exterior design hasn't been modified - because it has - it's just that the cabin revamp and the addition of a completely new infotainment interface can't help but steal the show.
This is also helped by a sexy but also simplistic exterior design. We love it, but there isn't that much to say about it other than the fact that it's beautiful (and that IS a fact) and very clean. Beyond that, it's just empty words trying to fill a blank space.
All this makes the appearance of the upcoming Mercedes
-AMG
model all the more interesting to see because the Affalterbach machines have always been pretty shouty on the outside - both literally and figuratively -, which would be a great contrast to what the image exuded by the new regular A-Class.
According to Ascarissdesign
, you are looking at it. The independent designer put together a digital rendering of the Mercedes-AMG A45 (more on that later), and he seems to think it would settle for larger wheels, red calipers and bigger vents in the bumper. He's probably right, with the sole amendment that we think (hope) there's going to be a decent-sized spoiler at the back as well.
As for the 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45, it's still not perfectly clear whether the hot hatch will keep the same nameplate as its predecessor, or will go for the "A53" one. Rumor has it there will be two AMG models: one capped at around 300 hp called "A40" (which this rendering could very well depict), and the top-of-the-range "A53" which should get well over 400 hp out of the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine thanks to the addition of an electric motor. Whatever the latter will end up looking like, the Audi RS3 and the BMW
M2 will have a hard time on their hands when it hits the dealerships.