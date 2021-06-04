5 Twin-Turbo Corvette C8 Pulls a Wheelie on Nitrous, Runs 9s Thanks to 1,075 WHP

320-HP BMW X1 With Minions Livery Sounds Despicable

The X1 is one of the few BMWs that aren't available with a proper M package. Sure, you can order it with a range of sporty accessories designed by the motorsport-oriented sub-brand, but a full-fledged X1 M model is still forbidden fruit. And this tuned-up X1 with 320 horsepower on tap shows what we're missing. 1 photo



There's no word as to what kind of upgrades lurk under the front hood, but at 320 horsepower, this X1 is significantly more potent than any factory version of the crossover out there.



This two-tone crossover packs almost 100 horsepower more than both of them, taking the X1 into M territory. On the torque front, it puts out 302 pound-feet (410 Nm). That's 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) more than the 28i and just 30 pound-feet (41 Nm) below the 25d.



To top it all off, it's also fitted with a Guerrilla exhaust system that makes the four-cylinder mill sound much more dramatic. It pops, it bangs, and as you'll see at the 3-minute mark in the video below, it enables the X1 to run quite fast in a straight line.



At some point, the X1 is joined by a



C’est banana! Hahaha! Miam Miam! Huh? Sorry, meant to say that it's about time BMW starts working on that X1 M we need and deserve.



