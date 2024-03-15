2025 Kia K4 Appears Forte in Unofficial Renderings Ahead of Its Actual Premiere

The South Korean automaker Kia, alongside its sibling Hyundai, is one of the most daring automotive companies in the world. Unlike BMW, though, their ideas are nearly nowhere as controversial.
For example, the company is not afraid of selling vehicles with a quirky styling – just look at the Sportage or the upcoming Sportage family and the Carnival MPV. It also does not back out of EV investments with the Niro EV, EV6, and EV9 already available, plus new models like EV3 and EV4 are on the fast track to arrive soon at worldwide dealerships.
They are not even killing (all) their sedans. For example, despite sending the Stinger to the retirement home for unwanted passenger cars, they are still committed to four doors with the upcoming K5 (the fifth generation of the Optima nameplate but with a new moniker) mid-sizer or the impending K4. The latter is also a rebadge of a well-known model that's already available – the compact car known as Forte, Shuma, or Cerato will undergo the same rebranding strategy, and the fourth generation is set to arrive simply as 'K4.'
Spied by our devoted spy photographer partners through snow and blizzard since January, the Kia K4 is now on the final stretch before coming out officially because the South Korean automaker has formally started the pre-launch marketing campaign with the first teasers. More importantly, we already know its debut venue. It signals the importance bestowed by Kia upon the US market as the all-new K4 will be first shown to the public at the 2024 New York Auto Show, which starts on March 27 with the press days.
Of course, the rumor mill couldn't stand aside and let the automaker take credit for everything, so the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has already come up with the unofficial unveiling ceremony. The Halo oto channel on YouTube usually provides fresh automotive info corroborated with their virtual designs; now, there are also some new CGI ideas about the upcoming K4 (Forte). The resident pixel master has just one front-side POV to show us, but it's still enough to see that Kia prepares a revolutionary styling change compared to the third-gen Forte, which kicks off at just $19,990 in America, sans the destination charge and any fees.
Obviously, the renderings should always be taken with a grain of salt, but at least on this occasion, we are pretty sure that this vision is very close to what comes out in the real world at the end of the month – it's styled after the other new members of the family, like the Sorento and Carnival. Of course, we will reserve final judgment for the official premiere and the moment when we know all the details, like powertrains and pricing, but it's already shaping up like a worthy successor, right?
They are not even killing (all) their sedans. For example, despite sending the Stinger to the retirement home for unwanted passenger cars, they are still committed to four doors with the upcoming K5 (the fifth generation of the Optima nameplate but with a new moniker) mid-sizer or the impending K4. The latter is also a rebadge of a well-known model that's already available – the compact car known as Forte, Shuma, or Cerato will undergo the same rebranding strategy, and the fourth generation is set to arrive simply as 'K4.'
Spied by our devoted spy photographer partners through snow and blizzard since January, the Kia K4 is now on the final stretch before coming out officially because the South Korean automaker has formally started the pre-launch marketing campaign with the first teasers. More importantly, we already know its debut venue. It signals the importance bestowed by Kia upon the US market as the all-new K4 will be first shown to the public at the 2024 New York Auto Show, which starts on March 27 with the press days.
Of course, the rumor mill couldn't stand aside and let the automaker take credit for everything, so the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has already come up with the unofficial unveiling ceremony. The Halo oto channel on YouTube usually provides fresh automotive info corroborated with their virtual designs; now, there are also some new CGI ideas about the upcoming K4 (Forte). The resident pixel master has just one front-side POV to show us, but it's still enough to see that Kia prepares a revolutionary styling change compared to the third-gen Forte, which kicks off at just $19,990 in America, sans the destination charge and any fees.
Obviously, the renderings should always be taken with a grain of salt, but at least on this occasion, we are pretty sure that this vision is very close to what comes out in the real world at the end of the month – it's styled after the other new members of the family, like the Sorento and Carnival. Of course, we will reserve final judgment for the official premiere and the moment when we know all the details, like powertrains and pricing, but it's already shaping up like a worthy successor, right?