2025 Kia Forte Shows New Design in Official Teasers, Will Be Known As the K4

Kia has embarked on the 2024 New York Auto Show bandwagon, as it will attend the event that starts on March 27 for the press and two days later for the public, and it has an important debut: the K4.
Replacing the six-year-old Forte, the all-new Kia K4 has been teased, showing its sleek new styling with no camouflage whatsoever in a premiere. The model has slender headlamps, a Y-shaped DRL signature, and an evolution of the tiger nose grille. Thin LED taillamps that protrude more into the new rear bumper can be seen at the rear alongside the trick-shaped C-pillars.
It is worth noting that the fenders are more muscular, and we can see new sharp lines on the profile. Moreover, the Korean company has hidden the rear door handles, which can be seen in front of the three-quarter windows. The roofline is more arched towards the rear, giving the impression of a liftback, and the front and rear overhangs appear a bit longer.
It also seems that Kia has slightly extended the wheelbase, which would free up more legroom for backseat passengers. The cargo area should be superior to that of the outgoing generation, and a dual-screen setup, sitting behind a single pane of glass, will be the icing on the cake inside. The new K4 also has numerous physical buttons, so drivers won't have to use the new infotainment to access various car functions.
Remember that these are rumors and should be treated accordingly until the brand's new compact sedan debuts in a little under two weeks from today. The short press release announcing its presence at the 2024 New York Auto Show reveals that it will be presented before the event, so our bet is on March 26. Subsequently, it should start making its way to dealers nationwide in the coming months as a 2025 model.
Kia states it will release more details about the upcoming K4 ahead of the grand unveiling, thus building up the hype for it. We expect the new compact sedan to launch with a price bump over the 2024 Kia Forte, which has an MSRP of just under $20,000 for the base grade, exceeding the $25,000 mark for the top-of-the-line trim level. All prices exclude destination and dealer fees.
While we know what to expect when it comes to the exterior, courtesy of these revealing teasers, which we tried brightening up using our basic photo editing skills, and the cockpit due to the latest spy shots, we have no clue what powers it. Rumors speak of at least one gasoline engine, and it appears that the 2025 K4 might also launch with a partially electrified assembly. Kia might also give it an EV derivative later.
