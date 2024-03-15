2024 Lexus GX 550 Morphs Into Fashion Statement With Ritzy Hues and Bigger Wheels

Lexus is working to exhibit its premium situation across various venues in America. However, some fans believe there's only one direction they need to take – ritzy off-road fun with the all-new 2024 GX 550.
The company is an official presenting partner of the Ultimate Madden Bowl thanks to its involvement with the Madden NFL 24 Championship Series (MCS), for example. Thanks to their long-term collaboration, they are also among the founding partners for the LA Clippers' new home, Intuit Dome. Ahead of the start of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Florida, they also signed Dallas-based Will Zalatoris to their decorated roster of golf champions.
But it's not just sports they're looking into. Lexus will soon return to Milan Design Week later this spring and present 'Time,' which is actually a pair of interactive installations featuring new and original work by two leading global designers – "both aimed at illuminating the future of human-centered design from the canvas of the world's largest design event." But it would be wrong to imagine that they lost sight of how to make good vehicles between all this luxury-focused marketing.
In the latest J.D. Power 2024 US Vehicle Dependability Study, both Toyota and Lexus had 16 of 17 eligible models ranked in the top three of their respective categories. Naturally, a lot of people are now turning their attention to the latest nameplates introduced by the company, such as the family-oriented American-made three-row TX or the fresh J250 third-generation Lexus GX 550. Those who don't necessarily want to drive something hybrid or PHEV from Lexus will surely appreciate the latter as a great off-roader with a twin-turbo V6 under the hood.
In fact, the GX 550 is a major darling not only across the real world but also in the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. For example, Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, thinks now is the right CGI time to play with the GX 550 again – and it seems the pixel master has made a passion for finding new digital ways to make this Lexus even more enticing. The latest take includes a bunch of new colors – including stuff like crimson or yellow, shades that don't appear in the online configurator but have the quality of making this luxury SUV stand out in any crowd.
That won't be a problem, frankly, since the Lexus is also virtually equipped with a set of aftermarket-style wheels that are much larger than OEM and also feature a concave design to accentuate the illusion of robustness. So, which is your favorite? One of these CGI ideas (we like the red one best, the yellow version comes a close second) or the real SUV that's available between $64,350 and $81,250 in no less than six grades?
