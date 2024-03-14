Rendering: 2025 Pontiac GTO Has Yellow Eyes From All the Partying

It's been over thirteen years since General Motors pulled the plug on Pontiac, yet not everyone is willing to let go of the defunct brand, especially regarding certain hot models like the GTO.
The first generation dates back to the 1960s, as it went into production in 1964 and was dropped three years later. The following year, Pontiac introduced its successor, and in 1973, the third one came out, followed by the fourth in 1974.
Subsequently, the moniker was put to sleep until the 1999 concept presented at the Detroit Auto Show, which was reminiscent of past models. In 2004, Pontiac gave it one final shot with the fifth generation that was nothing more than a rebadged Holden Monaro.
Sharing its nuts and bolts with the era's Holden Caprice, Cadillac Catera, and Opel Omega, it stayed true to the V8 recipe with a pair of eight-cylinder engines, pumping out 400 horsepower in the top form. Its wheelbase length placed it in the mid-size segment, and it was only offered as a two-door coupe.
The final GTO lived for three model years, and it was widely believed that Pontiac was going to give it another successor. However, these dreams were shattered when General Motors killed the brand in 2010. Nevertheless, even with Pontiac being dead and buried, there have been numerous unofficial attempts since then to try to imagine what a modern-day GTO could have looked like.
A small portion of the unofficial renderings have truly been impressive, whereas most of them came to life by giving existing models new faces. The latter recipe stands behind the latest digital illustration of a modern-day Pontiac GTO, which came to social media a couple of days ago courtesy of Jlord8 on Instagram.
Can you tell what the donor car was? Likely, yes, as the virtual changes are not that dramatic at all. It was none other than the BMW M4 CSL, a model that celebrated its premiere almost two years ago. The hot Bimmer is a limited edition boasting revised aero, multiple carbon fiber applications, a few interior tweaks, and a power boost compared to the Competition.
The twin-turbo 3.0L straight-six is good for 542 hp (550 ps/405 kW), up 39 hp (40 ps/29 kW), and 479 pound-foot (650 Nm) of torque. The thrust goes to the rear axle via an automatic transmission with eight gears. The M4 CSL takes 3.7s to reach 62 mph (100 kph) and 10.7 seconds from 0 to 124 mph (0 to 200 kph).
As for the digital modifications, these include a much smaller grille, new headlamps with yellow DRLs, a tweaked front bumper, and a new hood. The trim on the front quarter panels was also revised; it has new taillights and different wheels. This is where the pixel manipulator drew the line. So, is this digital proposal a yay or a nay in your book?
