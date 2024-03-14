Lamborghini Huracan Successor Imagined With Lanzador Concept Styling Cues

2024 is the final year of the Huracan. The yet-unnamed successor – which is referred to as LB63x – is due in the second half of 2024 for the 2025 model year with a plug-in hybrid twin-turbo V8 setup, a Revuelto-derived chassis, and Revuelto-inspired styling for both ends and sides.
However, what if Lamborghini stepped it up a notch? That's exactly the question posed by pixel artist spdesignsest, who imagined the LB63x with quite a bit of Lanzador to it. Unnaturally clean for a Lamborghini up front, his rendering is merely wishful thinking because Lamborghini's first electric vehicle will enter production in 2028.
2028 could also bring forth a facelifted Revuelto, which – surely enough – is expected to borrow heavily from the Lanzador. Come 2029, the Lanzador will be joined by the all-electric successor of the Urus. Both of them are believed to feature the Volkswagen Group's Scalable System Platform.
The SSP is a highly modular architecture that will eventually replace both the MEB of the Volkswagen ID.4 and the PPE of the Porsche Macan. The SSP is further understood to serve as the replacement for the MQB of the Golf, the MLB of the Audi Q5, and even the MSB of the Porsche Panamera. Big kahuna Oliver Blume says that SSP will underpin everything from city cars to the wildest of hypercars. In the case of the latter, Blume said that 1,700 horsepower are in the offing.
The LB63x, however, competes with the Ferrari 296 series and the recently updated McLaren Artura. This, in turn, means that we're in for 800-odd horsepower, although 850 seems more likely due to its twin-turbocharged V8 as opposed to twin-turbocharged sixers for the 296 and Artura.
Even the Urus isn't an SUV, but rather an SSUV. The Super Sport Utility Vehicle will get even sportier this year with the introduction of a plug-in hybrid à la Porsche's Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. The German model packs 729 horsepower and 700 pound-feet (950 Nm), and Porsche further sweetens the deal with an electric driving range of 70 to 73 kilometers (make that 43 to 45 miles).
The punchier Urus PHEV may not match that estimate, but who cares? The Revuelto isn't exactly the most efficient plug-in hybrid out there because Lamborghini is more interested in outright performance than pleasing the legislators.
The Revuelto uses a 3.8-kWh battery, resulting in something like six miles on a full charge. By comparison, the Corvette E-Ray is a self-charging hybrid with 1.9 kWh to its name and three to four miles of electric range at speeds of up to 45 miles per hour (72 kilometers per hour).
As far as the Lanzador is concerned, the concept sports a dual-motor setup rated at over 1 megawatt. Converted to mechanical horses, that means 1,341 horsepower at full chatter. Lamborghini's first zero-emission model is a 2+2 grand tourer with a relatively high ground clearance, with Lamborghini refusing to describe it as being an SUV.
