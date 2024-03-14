Lamborghini Huracan Successor Imagined With Lanzador Concept Styling Cues

2024 is the final year of the Huracan. The yet-unnamed successor – which is referred to as LB63x – is due in the second half of 2024 for the 2025 model year with a plug-in hybrid twin-turbo V8 setup, a Revuelto-derived chassis, and Revuelto-inspired styling for both ends and sides.

79 photos Photo: spdesignsest on Instagram