2024 Subaru BRZ Manual Confirmed With EyeSight Driver Assistance Technology

EyeSight is a selection of driver assistance and safety technologies. Previously exclusive to Subaru vehicles equipped with continuously variable and torque converter transmissions, EyeSight is finally coming to manual vehicles.
To be introduced in the 2024 model year BRZ sports coupe for Japan this fall, EyeSight MT includes the likes of rear sonar warning, pre-collision braking, lead vehicle start alert, lane departure and sway warning, plus adaptive cruise control. Part of the reason why EyeSight MT has been developed is the automaker's goal to achieve zero fatal road accidents in 2030.
There is a fine print, however. By zero fatal road accidents, the Tokyo-based company refers to people involved in collisions with Subaru vehicles (i.e., pedestrians and cyclists) and occupants of Subaru vehicles. Also worthy of mention, EyeSight MT couldn't have arrived later. The CVT- and auto-specific EyeSight made its debut back in 2008, and since then, more than 5.5 million vehicles have been equipped with it.
Two forward-facing cameras are the core of the system. Placed in the area of the rearview mirror, said cameras are tasked with scanning the road for dangers. Another interesting part of EyeSight is Pre-Collision Throttle Management, which – as implied – reduces engine power to minimize an impact's force and damage. Pre-Collision Braking is the next step up, with this feature applying full braking force in case of a crash.
Subaru is extremely proud of its EyeSight driver assistance suite, with the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety awarding EyeSight-equipped vehicles the highest possible rating for front crash prevention. Regarding the 2024 BRZ, we still don't know what's in the offing for the upcoming model year.
Developed with Toyota's engineering and financial assistance, the BRZ carries a sticker price of 3,080,000 yen back home in the Land of the Rising Sun. That means circa 21,770 dollars at current exchange rates, and the addition of EyeSight MT is certain to hike up the MSRP for the 2024 model year.
Over in the United States, the boxer-engined sports coupe is a bit more expensive from the outset. Premium is the entry-level grade, and $28,595 sans destination charge is what Subaru wants for this particular specification. It's not a spartan car, though. From LED headlights to keyless entry, push-button start, and Starlink Multimedia touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, there's plenty in there to satisfy most peeps in the market for a small sports car.
Now powered by a 2.4-liter engine rather than the original's 2.0-liter, the BRZ and technically similar GR86 from Toyota can be specified with – get this – an automatic. What is the purpose of buying a very light sports car, then? The two-pedal arrangement is also half a second worse to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), and it's not exactly quick to respond to paddle tapping for either upshifts or downshifts.
Regardless of transmission, the BRZ pumps out a healthy 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (250 Nm) of torque. Said engine is turbocharged in the WRX, with Subaru promising 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm).
